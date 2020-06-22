Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
-
Coccinelle: 10 Years of Automated Evolution in the Linux Kernel
Julia Lawall gives an introduction to the use of Coccinelle and gives an overview of its impact on the Linux kernel. Over the years, Coccinelle has been extensively used in Linux kernel development, resulting in over 7000 commits to the Linux kernel, and has found its place as part of the Linux kernel development process.
-
Linux 5.9 To Expose Adaptive-Sync / VRR Range Via DebugFS
For aiding in testing and other purposes, the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) range for FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync setups will now be exposed via DebugFS with Linux 5.9.
Sent in today was the latest weekly drm-misc-next round of updates. This includes many DRM core changes like NV15 / Q410 / Q401 YUV format support, uncompressed AFBC (Arm Framebuffer Compression) modifier support, and DebugFS reporting of VRR monitor ranges. There are also updates to the various smaller DRM drivers like Lima, Panfrost, and others.
-
Mesa 20.2 gets Valve-backed ACO shader compiler on by default for AMD RADV
With the upcoming release of Mesa 20.2 which should hopefully be in late August, it seems AMD GPU owners will get a nice boost thanks to the Valve-backed ACO shader compiler.
Introduced by Valve back in 2019, ACO was designed to replace the huge LLVM project in Mesa for AMD GPUs on Linux, with a specific focus on improving gaming performance. Yesterday, ACO was enabled by default in the Mesa 20.2 development code for the AMD RADV driver, with a note that "No more dragons have been seen, caution is still required...". There's also now a "RADV_DEBUG=llvm" environment variable you can set to force it back to LLVM for testing purposes.
-
Linux Foundation interview with NASA Astronaut Christina Koch
-
Linux Foundation interview with NASA Astronaut Christina Koch
Jason Perlow, Editorial Director at the Linux Foundation, had a chance to speak with NASA astronaut Christina Koch. This year, she completed a record-breaking 328 days at the International Space Station for the longest single spaceflight by a woman and participated in the first all-female spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. Christina gave a keynote at the OpenJS Foundation’s flagship event, OpenJS World, on June 24, 2020, where she shared more on how open source JavaScript and web technologies are being used in space. This post can also be found on the OpenJS Foundation blog.
[...]
CK: Definitely. Well, I want to learn Python because it is really popular, and it would help out with my Raspberry Pi projects. The app that I am writing right now in Android Studio, which I consulted on with my 4-year-old niece, who wanted a journal app.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 544 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PsychOS: A retro-styled Linux distro for your old PCs
PsychOS 3 is an open-source project that is based on Devuan ASCII and derived from Debian Linux. What makes PsychOS unique is its retro based theme, meant to power older 32-bit hardware and computer systems. PsychOS is currently available only for 32-bit architecture-based computers with no plans or forecasts for a 64-bit version. Why PsychOS? Linux operating systems offer several benefits over Windows and macOS. The only thing, which is “considered” to be a drawback in Linux OS, is a lack of a user-friendly interface. However, most Linux versions available in the market now come with very easy-to-use, minimalistic UI. Linux-based operating systems do not collect user data, are highly secure, and are open source. On top of these advantages, Linux OS also provides access to source code, which allows users to customize the operating systems according to their needs. PsychOS offers all these advantages. And because it is primarily meant for old 32-bit powered machines, PsychOS users can get the most out of their old and aging PCs. PsychOS is a very well-polished designed variant of Linux, which contains all the essential tools and features needed to turn old PCs into productive machines. What is packed into PsychOS? The PsychOS packs in some essential software and tools, ensuring that users can be productive. PsychOS comes with a combination of LibreOffice suite and AbiWord/Gnumeric for regular office and document works. It also includes project Pale Moon and Dillo for browsing. For learning purposes, the PsychOS comes with Nootka — an application to learn musical score notations. The OS also has several other tools and applications such as BKChem, Stellarium, and Reinteract. The multimedia menu includes some interesting software and tools, including GIMP, Inkscape, Krita, Blender, and Scribus.
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
More than a decade ago Fedora was routinely trying to pursue the Btrfs file-system by default but those hopes were abandoned long ago. Heck, Red Hat Enterprise Linux no longer even supports Btrfs. While all Red Hat / Fedora interests in Btrfs seemed abandoned years ago especially with Red Hat developing their Stratis storage technology, there is a new (and serious) proposal about moving to Btrfs for Fedora 33 desktop variants. There is a new proposal to use Btrfs as the default file-system for desktop variants starting with Fedora 33. This proposal is being backed by various Fedora developers, Facebook, and other stakeholders in believing Btrfs is more featureful than the current EXT4 while now is stable enough following years of testing. Also: Fedora program update: 2020-26
today's howtos
5 ways to watch video streams on the Linux desktop
Do you want to watch video streams on your Linux desktop? Confused and unsure about how to do it? We can help! Follow along with this list as we go over 5 ways you can watch video streams on the Linux desktop! Do you want to watch video streams on your Linux desktop? Confused and unsure about how to do it? We can help! Follow along with this list as we go over 5 ways you can watch video streams on the Linux desktop!
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago