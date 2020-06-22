virt-manager is deprecated in RHEL (but only RHEL) I'm the primary author of virt-manager. virt-manager is deprecated in RHEL8 in favor of cockpit, but ONLY in RHEL8 and future RHEL releases. The upstream project virt-manager is still maintained and is still relevant for other distros. Google 'virt-manager deprecated' and you'll find some discussions suggesting virt-manager is no longer maintained, Cockpit is replacing virt-manager, virt-manager is going to be removed from every distro, etc. These conclusions are misinformed. The primary source for this confusion is the section 'virt-manager has been deprecated' from the RHEL8 release notes virtualization deprecation section. Also: RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console

Games: Black Ice, Dungeons 3 and Dying Light - Hellraid Cyberspace FPS 'Black Ice' has a huge update with first story act complete Run, shoot and loot in cyberspace - that's what Black Ice is all about, with masses of different weapons and abilities and it just had a huge upgrade. This brings in The Volcano area, which also completes the first act of the story. The rest of the game expanded with it to include new game mechanics, guns, abilities, perks, enemies, music, world events and so on. Since it's such a big update they will also be upping the price once the current 25% discount finishes for the 2020 Steam Summer Sale. [...] Black Ice is turning into quite a gem! The best bit about it is how wild the weapons are. From tron-like discs you throw around to shotguns that shoot colourful bouncy balls and everything you can imagine in between. Lasers, missiles, great big disco-ball orbs and more.

Be super evil in the Dungeons 3 Complete Collection out now Realmforge Studios and Kalypso Media are finally finished updating and expanding Dungeons 3 and so it now has a proper Complete Collection available. A delightful dungeon-building strategy game with a touch of RTS elements thrown in, plus a whole lot of humour from the amusing narrator. You build and manage your own dungeon as an evil Dungeon Lord, recruit new monsters and place traps for unsuspecting adventurers and then visit the Overworld too. Released with Linux support back in 2017, they've since expanded it with seven DLCs to add in more maps and narrated missions to play through. It's a great game and now if you had been holding out on it, your time has come.

Dying Light - Hellraid launches July 23, pre-purchase and Beta up now While Techland have put Hellraid on hold for now, they have given it a new life with Dying Light - Hellraid which is releasing on July 23 and you can get Beta access. This amusing DLC makes you run through dungeons fighting off skeletons and all sorts of underworld horrors. Using what looks like an old arcade machine, it transports you between worlds and "you'll emerge in a grim fortress overrun by Hell’s minions". They've put it up for pre-purchase now, and if you do grab it you can play a Beta of the Hellraid DLC until June 29.