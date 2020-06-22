While Techland have put Hellraid on hold for now, they have given it a new life with Dying Light - Hellraid which is releasing on July 23 and you can get Beta access. This amusing DLC makes you run through dungeons fighting off skeletons and all sorts of underworld horrors. Using what looks like an old arcade machine, it transports you between worlds and "you'll emerge in a grim fortress overrun by Hell’s minions". They've put it up for pre-purchase now, and if you do grab it you can play a Beta of the Hellraid DLC until June 29.

Realmforge Studios and Kalypso Media are finally finished updating and expanding Dungeons 3 and so it now has a proper Complete Collection available. A delightful dungeon-building strategy game with a touch of RTS elements thrown in, plus a whole lot of humour from the amusing narrator. You build and manage your own dungeon as an evil Dungeon Lord, recruit new monsters and place traps for unsuspecting adventurers and then visit the Overworld too. Released with Linux support back in 2017, they've since expanded it with seven DLCs to add in more maps and narrated missions to play through. It's a great game and now if you had been holding out on it, your time has come.

Run, shoot and loot in cyberspace - that's what Black Ice is all about, with masses of different weapons and abilities and it just had a huge upgrade. This brings in The Volcano area, which also completes the first act of the story. The rest of the game expanded with it to include new game mechanics, guns, abilities, perks, enemies, music, world events and so on. Since it's such a big update they will also be upping the price once the current 25% discount finishes for the 2020 Steam Summer Sale. [...] Black Ice is turning into quite a gem! The best bit about it is how wild the weapons are. From tron-like discs you throw around to shotguns that shoot colourful bouncy balls and everything you can imagine in between. Lasers, missiles, great big disco-ball orbs and more.

I'm the primary author of virt-manager. virt-manager is deprecated in RHEL8 in favor of cockpit, but ONLY in RHEL8 and future RHEL releases. The upstream project virt-manager is still maintained and is still relevant for other distros. Google 'virt-manager deprecated' and you'll find some discussions suggesting virt-manager is no longer maintained, Cockpit is replacing virt-manager, virt-manager is going to be removed from every distro, etc. These conclusions are misinformed. The primary source for this confusion is the section 'virt-manager has been deprecated' from the RHEL8 release notes virtualization deprecation section. Also: RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console

PsychOS: A retro-styled Linux distro for your old PCs PsychOS 3 is an open-source project that is based on Devuan ASCII and derived from Debian Linux. What makes PsychOS unique is its retro based theme, meant to power older 32-bit hardware and computer systems. PsychOS is currently available only for 32-bit architecture-based computers with no plans or forecasts for a 64-bit version. Why PsychOS? Linux operating systems offer several benefits over Windows and macOS. The only thing, which is “considered” to be a drawback in Linux OS, is a lack of a user-friendly interface. However, most Linux versions available in the market now come with very easy-to-use, minimalistic UI. Linux-based operating systems do not collect user data, are highly secure, and are open source. On top of these advantages, Linux OS also provides access to source code, which allows users to customize the operating systems according to their needs. PsychOS offers all these advantages. And because it is primarily meant for old 32-bit powered machines, PsychOS users can get the most out of their old and aging PCs. PsychOS is a very well-polished designed variant of Linux, which contains all the essential tools and features needed to turn old PCs into productive machines. What is packed into PsychOS? The PsychOS packs in some essential software and tools, ensuring that users can be productive. PsychOS comes with a combination of LibreOffice suite and AbiWord/Gnumeric for regular office and document works. It also includes project Pale Moon and Dillo for browsing. For learning purposes, the PsychOS comes with Nootka — an application to learn musical score notations. The OS also has several other tools and applications such as BKChem, Stellarium, and Reinteract. The multimedia menu includes some interesting software and tools, including GIMP, Inkscape, Krita, Blender, and Scribus.