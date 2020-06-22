I'm the primary author of virt-manager. virt-manager is deprecated in RHEL8 in favor of cockpit, but ONLY in RHEL8 and future RHEL releases. The upstream project virt-manager is still maintained and is still relevant for other distros. Google 'virt-manager deprecated' and you'll find some discussions suggesting virt-manager is no longer maintained, Cockpit is replacing virt-manager, virt-manager is going to be removed from every distro, etc. These conclusions are misinformed. The primary source for this confusion is the section 'virt-manager has been deprecated' from the RHEL8 release notes virtualization deprecation section. Also: RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console

Jason Perlow, Editorial Director at the Linux Foundation, had a chance to speak with NASA astronaut Christina Koch. This year, she completed a record-breaking 328 days at the International Space Station for the longest single spaceflight by a woman and participated in the first all-female spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. Christina gave a keynote at the OpenJS Foundation’s flagship event, OpenJS World, on June 24, 2020, where she shared more on how open source JavaScript and web technologies are being used in space. This post can also be found on the OpenJS Foundation blog. [...] CK: Definitely. Well, I want to learn Python because it is really popular, and it would help out with my Raspberry Pi projects. The app that I am writing right now in Android Studio, which I consulted on with my 4-year-old niece, who wanted a journal app.

With the upcoming release of Mesa 20.2 which should hopefully be in late August, it seems AMD GPU owners will get a nice boost thanks to the Valve-backed ACO shader compiler. Introduced by Valve back in 2019, ACO was designed to replace the huge LLVM project in Mesa for AMD GPUs on Linux, with a specific focus on improving gaming performance. Yesterday, ACO was enabled by default in the Mesa 20.2 development code for the AMD RADV driver, with a note that "No more dragons have been seen, caution is still required...". There's also now a "RADV_DEBUG=llvm" environment variable you can set to force it back to LLVM for testing purposes.

For aiding in testing and other purposes, the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) range for FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync setups will now be exposed via DebugFS with Linux 5.9. Sent in today was the latest weekly drm-misc-next round of updates. This includes many DRM core changes like NV15 / Q410 / Q401 YUV format support, uncompressed AFBC (Arm Framebuffer Compression) modifier support, and DebugFS reporting of VRR monitor ranges. There are also updates to the various smaller DRM drivers like Lima, Panfrost, and others.

Julia Lawall gives an introduction to the use of Coccinelle and gives an overview of its impact on the Linux kernel. Over the years, Coccinelle has been extensively used in Linux kernel development, resulting in over 7000 commits to the Linux kernel, and has found its place as part of the Linux kernel development process.

Games: Black Ice, Dungeons 3 and Dying Light - Hellraid Cyberspace FPS 'Black Ice' has a huge update with first story act complete Run, shoot and loot in cyberspace - that's what Black Ice is all about, with masses of different weapons and abilities and it just had a huge upgrade. This brings in The Volcano area, which also completes the first act of the story. The rest of the game expanded with it to include new game mechanics, guns, abilities, perks, enemies, music, world events and so on. Since it's such a big update they will also be upping the price once the current 25% discount finishes for the 2020 Steam Summer Sale. [...] Black Ice is turning into quite a gem! The best bit about it is how wild the weapons are. From tron-like discs you throw around to shotguns that shoot colourful bouncy balls and everything you can imagine in between. Lasers, missiles, great big disco-ball orbs and more.

Be super evil in the Dungeons 3 Complete Collection out now Realmforge Studios and Kalypso Media are finally finished updating and expanding Dungeons 3 and so it now has a proper Complete Collection available. A delightful dungeon-building strategy game with a touch of RTS elements thrown in, plus a whole lot of humour from the amusing narrator. You build and manage your own dungeon as an evil Dungeon Lord, recruit new monsters and place traps for unsuspecting adventurers and then visit the Overworld too. Released with Linux support back in 2017, they've since expanded it with seven DLCs to add in more maps and narrated missions to play through. It's a great game and now if you had been holding out on it, your time has come.

Dying Light - Hellraid launches July 23, pre-purchase and Beta up now While Techland have put Hellraid on hold for now, they have given it a new life with Dying Light - Hellraid which is releasing on July 23 and you can get Beta access. This amusing DLC makes you run through dungeons fighting off skeletons and all sorts of underworld horrors. Using what looks like an old arcade machine, it transports you between worlds and "you'll emerge in a grim fortress overrun by Hell’s minions". They've put it up for pre-purchase now, and if you do grab it you can play a Beta of the Hellraid DLC until June 29.