Patch time! NVIDIA fixes kernel driver holes on Windows and Linux The latest security patches from NVIDIA, the maker of high-end graphics cards, are out. Both Windows and Linux are affected. NVIDIA hasn’t yet given out any real details about the bugs, but 12 different CVE-tagged flaws have been fixed, numbered sequentially from CVE-2020-5962 to CVE-2020-5973. As far as we can tell, none of the bugs can be triggered remotely, so they don’t count as RCEs, or remote code execution holes, by means of which crooks could directly hack into your laptop or server over the internet. However, as is very common with security bugs in kernel-land, they could let crooks carry out what’s known as information disclosure or elevation of privilege attacks.

More details on Comcast as a Trusted Recursive Resolver When Mozilla first started looking at how to deploy DoH we quickly realized that it wasn’t enough to just encrypt the data; we had to ensure that Firefox used a resolver which they could trust. To do this, we created the Trusted Recursive Resolver (TRR) program which allowed us to partner with specific resolvers committed to strong policies for protecting user data. We selected Cloudflare as our first TRR (and the current default) because they shared our commitment to user privacy and security because we knew that they were able to handle as much traffic as we could send them. This allowed us to provide secure DNS resolution to as many users as possible but also meant changing people’s resolver to Cloudflare. We know that there have been some concerns about this. [...] Jason Livingood from Comcast and I have published an Internet-Draft describing how resolver selection works, but here’s the short version of what we’re going to be experimenting with. Note: this is all written in the present tense, but we haven’t rolled the experiment out just yet, so this isn’t what’s happening now. It’s also US only, because this is the only place where we have DoH on by default. First, Comcast inserts a new DNS record on their own recursive resolver for a “special use” domain called doh.test with a value of doh-discovery.xfinity.com The meaning of this record is just “this network supports DoH and here is the name of the resolver.” When Firefox joins a network, it uses the ordinary system resolver to look up doh.test. If there’s nothing there, then it just uses the default TRR (currently Cloudflare). However, if there is a record there, Firefox looks it up in an internal list of TRRs. If there is a match to Comcast (or a future ISP TRR) then we use that TRR instead. Otherwise, we fall back to the default. [...] First, let’s examine the case of someone who only uses their computer on a Comcast network (if you never use a Comcast network, then this has no impact on you). Right now, we would send your DNS traffic to Cloudflare, but the mechanism above would send it to Comcast instead. As I mentioned above, both Comcast and Cloudflare have committed to strong privacy policies, and so the choice between trusted resolvers is less important than it otherwise might be. Put differently: every resolver in the TRR list is trusted, so choosing between them is not a problem.