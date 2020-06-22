Programming Leftovers
The Best Documentation Is No Documentation
Over the past couple of weeks, I have read a few different articles on writing good user documentation from a software developer’s perspective. It is an area I was always told I excelled at by people who read the docs I wrote through the years. However, by the time I stepped away from my WordPress business of over a decade, I had almost completely stopped writing user documentation. Few users seemed to have noticed or questioned why there were no step-by-step explanations of certain features.
littler 0.3.11: docopt updates
The twelveth release of littler as a CRAN package is now available, following in the fourteen-ish year history as a package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later.
littler is the first command-line interface for R as it predates Rscript. It allows for piping as well for shebang scripting via #!, uses command-line arguments more consistently and still starts faster. It also always loaded the methods package which Rscript only started to do in recent years.
littler lives on Linux and Unix, has its difficulties on macOS due to yet-another-braindeadedness there (who ever thought case-insensitive filesystems as a default where a good idea?) and simply does not exist on Windows (yet – the build system could be extended – see RInside for an existence proof, and volunteers are welcome!). See the FAQ vignette on how to add it to your PATH.
Simplifying unit tests using a custom markup language
Today I want to present a testing technique I now use in Nanonote unit tests.
Nanonote main component is a QTextEdit with several "extensions" to provide custom behaviors such as indenting/unindenting selected lines with tab/shift+tab or moving selected lines up and down with alt+shift+arrow keys (next version feature, #spoileralert!).
Testing these extensions is not particularly difficult but it requires tedious setup to set the text, position the cursor, define the selection. Then you perform the action and have to write more tedious code to check the new text, cursor position and selection match your expectations. Not only is it tedious to write, it is also error-prone and hard to read.
Wes’s wonderful Minecraft user notification display
Please not yet-another-oo-system, let's support frameworks
I'm very keen to be actively deprecating and removing syntactic oddities that folks should already be prohibiting via good perlcritic policies (i.e linting) hopefully in their editors and CI pipelines.
And standard perl is a good way for code bases to prepare for the future and derive real benefits right now. Both build on the meritocracy approach of CPAN.
It is that meritocracy that brought us the object frameworks Moose (which people seemed to feel was too big) and then Moo+Type::Tiny (which people seem to feel is about right). There are many other frameworks (object systems) which perl's minimalist internal object functions enable people to write, if one of them strikes a better balance of trade off's then there is nothing to stop it supplanting Moo as number one.
In ECMAScript (javascript) / Node.js there is a similar pattern with jQuery and now React, Vue, and Angular. Without weighing in on their various trade-offs, they are very much akin to Moose and Moo, although they add much more which might make them more analogous to Mojolocious. Hold that thought.
This week in KDE: We really hate bugs and we want to squash them all
The bugfixing and polish continue this week, but we also managed to squeeze in some welcome UI improvements, particular for our Kate text editor! Also: KDE Ending Out June With Many Bug Fixes, Finally Supporting Btrfs Copy-On-Write
Python Programming
Android Leftovers
An open source browser extension to zoom in on images
Have you ever visited a website and wanted to see the images displayed larger? That happens to me all the time, and it isn't always easy to make that happen. On occasion, I sift through the source code, use Ctrl + F to search for the image, copy the image source address and paste it into a new window in order to see the image at its full-size glory. Or, the other option is to right-click, copy the image address, and paste into a new tab.
