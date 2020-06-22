This week in KDE: We really hate bugs and we want to squash them all The bugfixing and polish continue this week, but we also managed to squeeze in some welcome UI improvements, particular for our Kate text editor! Also: KDE Ending Out June With Many Bug Fixes, Finally Supporting Btrfs Copy-On-Write

Python Programming 5 Best Python IDE and Code Editor Python is everywhere today, and it is arguably the C programming language of the modern era. You can find Python everywhere from websites, apps, data science projects, AI to the IoT devices. So being a popular programming language of this decade, it is important to know the development environment of Python where developers create applications, especially if you are starting afresh. There are many Python development environments available with many features and utilities catering to your need. Some of them useful for beginners starting to learn Python by setting up the environment, other users for heavy Python development, and complex setups. Here, in this post, I will touch upon 5 best of them which would help you to pick one for your own need and use case.

Python Bytes Episode #187: Ready to find out if you're git famous? “Snek is a tiny embeddable language targeting processors with only a few kB of flash and ram. … These processors are too small to run MicroPython.” Can develop using Mu editor Custom Snekboard runs either Snek or CircuitPython. Or run Snek on Lego EV3. Smaller language than Python, but intended to have all learning of Snek transferable to later development with Python.

2020 Python Software Foundation Board of Directors Election Retrospective and Next Steps With the 2020 Board of Directors Election Results announced, a new class of directors will officially be joining June 30th! In light of the results and narrow margins, the Python Software Foundation (PSF) staff, incoming directors, existing directors, and community have already taken time to consider and discuss the participation and representation of our global community on the PSF Board of Directors. These facets are crucial to the long term direction and resilience of our community. For now, the PSF staff would like to share information on participation, representation, and the next steps we plan to take to improve these facets of our membership. [...] After the results were published, an immediate question raised was "what do the demographics of our members and voters look like?". This is not a new question among the PSF staff, directors, or community, but was particularly impassioned this year due to the extremely close margins. Especially given that the winning candidates (unlike the candidate pool) all reside in North America and Western Europe. Bluntly, we do not have the data needed to answer this question accurately. Currently the only membership class we have any demographic information for is Supporting members, who constitute less than 25% of the voter roll, and that only includes their postal address. [...] We are grateful as an organization for each and every member of our community past, present, and future. We are excited to see the field for the board expanding to better represent our global community. We look forward to doing the work necessary to improve the membership experience of the Python Software Foundation and will be sharing more information over the coming months as the PSF staff and board better develop plans.

Python 3.6.9 : My colab tutorials - part 005.

Hackathon App Part 2 - Building SaaS #62 In this episode, we took a break from the regular app to work on an app for a local hackathon that I’m participating in. This is the second week for the hackathon and in this stream, I apply the final touches to the application. We work on models, a template, and build an RSS feed using Django syndication contrib app. The final presentation for the app was the next day so it was crunch time to finish everything off. After showing off what was done so far, I tried to show the new page and we were met with an exception. The code was in a half finished state before I started the stream because the Service model was changed without an associated migration. We added a test for the model change and generated the migration. After completing the model change, I talked about working with databases in Heroku and why SQLite won’t work there. After finishing the modeling work, I integrated the remaining design from my team’s designer and plugged it into the live template. We had a to polish a couple of edges on the design to make it fit well with the rest of the site.

10 Most Useful Python List Methods The list method is used to define multiple data in Python. The values of any list item can be changed any time. The list is defined using the brackets ‘[]’ and the values are separated by commas. Different types of data can be assigned as list item values, such as string, number, Boolean, etc. The index value of the list starts from 0, like an array. Python has many built-in methods to work on list data for various purposes. The ten most useful list methods of Python are explained in this article.