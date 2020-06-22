today's leftovers
-
Software War (Keith Curtis)
Hello there! Do you know who Keith Curtis? If yes then good! If no and you are someone who using opensource software then you should get to know who are this guy.
I never meet him personally but I my love with linux start with Debian and I like to read his blog about debian, opensource vs proprietary software, questioning about Ubuntu existant etc (which is how this thing lead me to his weblog 10 years ago).. I just silent reader, I read this articles including everyone comments which I believe everyone have they own implicit objective and mutual objective for everything about IT.
-
2020-06-26 | Linux Headlines
Linux Mint lands version 20 as an LTS, Mozilla welcomes an unlikely member into its Trusted Recursive Resolver program, elementary ditches Bountysource, TWRP gets closer to supporting Android 10, System76 introduces a new high-end laptop, and the EFF joins the Internet Archive’s legal battle against the publishing industry.
-
rpminspect-1.0 released
Time for a new release of rpminspect! There are a number of signficant changes in this release and one change that warranted moving the major version to 1. The major change is moving the configuration file and profiles from INI-style syntax to YAML syntax. I discussed this in a previous blog post. The desire was to give more structure to the main configuration file and reduce the number of dependencies that rpminspect carries. The INI-style syntax does not provide a nice mechanism for lists, which was a main desire I had. YAML already defines this and I am already reading YAML data for modules.
Because of this major change, the configuration file has been renamed from rpminspect.conf to rpminspect.yaml. Likewise, the profiles now end in .yaml. This change is backwards incompatible and rpminspect 1.0 does not carry any provision to read the previous style configuration files. The configuration file and profiles still live in the same paths. The next release will shift these around so tha you can have more than one rpminspect-data package installed on the system.
[...]
In addition to the new rpminspect release, there is also a new rpminspect-data-fedora release. This data file package contains updates that match the changes in this new release of rpminspect. The new rpminspect-data-fedora release is available in my Copr repo. It will be available in the official collections once the new rpminspect package is built.
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/26
Week 26, aka half of the year, is over. But as we all know, Tumbleweed does not care much about the weather, the temperatures, or the season at all. It only cares for its contributors to have fun – at any given moment. So, week 26 has seen 3 snapshots (0618, 0621, and 0622).
-
Bountysource update
I quickly wanted to share an update to my previous post our leaving Bountysource behind (at least as platform for individual bug bounties).
Bountysource support has informed us that “All bounties on Xfce issues have been refunded and backers notified.”
-
The ultimate guide to contributing to open source, an unparallelled reliance on Linux, and more industry trends
As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.
-
Creative Common license (CC)
Have you heard keyword such as intellectual property, copyright, pattern, watermark, plagiarize etc? Well of coz you heard it everywhere. It all about licenses and permission.
If someone creating opensource software, we normally heard it under “Free and open-source software software licenses” such as GNU GPL, BSD, Apache, MIT, Mozilla public, Common public and many more.
How about books, plays, movies, music, articles, photographs, blogs, and websites? Okey,it is also eligible to file for a license. Creative Common license (CC) is one of several public copyright licenses we can use.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 539 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: We really hate bugs and we want to squash them all
The bugfixing and polish continue this week, but we also managed to squeeze in some welcome UI improvements, particular for our Kate text editor! Also: KDE Ending Out June With Many Bug Fixes, Finally Supporting Btrfs Copy-On-Write
Python Programming
Android Leftovers
An open source browser extension to zoom in on images
Have you ever visited a website and wanted to see the images displayed larger? That happens to me all the time, and it isn't always easy to make that happen. On occasion, I sift through the source code, use Ctrl + F to search for the image, copy the image source address and paste it into a new window in order to see the image at its full-size glory. Or, the other option is to right-click, copy the image address, and paste into a new tab.
Recent comments
2 hours 6 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
22 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 52 min ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 56 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago