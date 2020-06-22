Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 27th of June 2020 12:13:45 PM
Misc
  • Software War (Keith Curtis)

    Hello there! Do you know who Keith Curtis? If yes then good! If no and you are someone who using opensource software then you should get to know who are this guy.

    I never meet him personally but I my love with linux start with Debian and I like to read his blog about debian, opensource vs proprietary software, questioning about Ubuntu existant etc (which is how this thing lead me to his weblog 10 years ago).. I just silent reader, I read this articles including everyone comments which I believe everyone have they own implicit objective and mutual objective for everything about IT.

  • 2020-06-26 | Linux Headlines

    Linux Mint lands version 20 as an LTS, Mozilla welcomes an unlikely member into its Trusted Recursive Resolver program, elementary ditches Bountysource, TWRP gets closer to supporting Android 10, System76 introduces a new high-end laptop, and the EFF joins the Internet Archive’s legal battle against the publishing industry.

  • rpminspect-1.0 released

    Time for a new release of rpminspect! There are a number of signficant changes in this release and one change that warranted moving the major version to 1. The major change is moving the configuration file and profiles from INI-style syntax to YAML syntax. I discussed this in a previous blog post. The desire was to give more structure to the main configuration file and reduce the number of dependencies that rpminspect carries. The INI-style syntax does not provide a nice mechanism for lists, which was a main desire I had. YAML already defines this and I am already reading YAML data for modules.

    Because of this major change, the configuration file has been renamed from rpminspect.conf to rpminspect.yaml. Likewise, the profiles now end in .yaml. This change is backwards incompatible and rpminspect 1.0 does not carry any provision to read the previous style configuration files. The configuration file and profiles still live in the same paths. The next release will shift these around so tha you can have more than one rpminspect-data package installed on the system.

    [...]

    In addition to the new rpminspect release, there is also a new rpminspect-data-fedora release. This data file package contains updates that match the changes in this new release of rpminspect. The new rpminspect-data-fedora release is available in my Copr repo. It will be available in the official collections once the new rpminspect package is built.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/26

    Week 26, aka half of the year, is over. But as we all know, Tumbleweed does not care much about the weather, the temperatures, or the season at all. It only cares for its contributors to have fun – at any given moment. So, week 26 has seen 3 snapshots (0618, 0621, and 0622).

  • Bountysource update

    I quickly wanted to share an update to my previous post our leaving Bountysource behind (at least as platform for individual bug bounties).

    Bountysource support has informed us that “All bounties on Xfce issues have been refunded and backers notified.”

  • The ultimate guide to contributing to open source, an unparallelled reliance on Linux, and more industry trends

    As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

  • Creative Common license (CC)

    Have you heard keyword such as intellectual property, copyright, pattern, watermark, plagiarize etc? Well of coz you heard it everywhere. It all about licenses and permission.

    If someone creating opensource software, we normally heard it under “Free and open-source software software licenses” such as GNU GPL, BSD, Apache, MIT, Mozilla public, Common public and many more.

    How about books, plays, movies, music, articles, photographs, blogs, and websites? Okey,it is also eligible to file for a license. Creative Common license (CC) is one of several public copyright licenses we can use.

»

More in Tux Machines

This week in KDE: We really hate bugs and we want to squash them all

The bugfixing and polish continue this week, but we also managed to squeeze in some welcome UI improvements, particular for our Kate text editor! Read more Also: KDE Ending Out June With Many Bug Fixes, Finally Supporting Btrfs Copy-On-Write

Python Programming

  • 5 Best Python IDE and Code Editor

    Python is everywhere today, and it is arguably the C programming language of the modern era. You can find Python everywhere from websites, apps, data science projects, AI to the IoT devices. So being a popular programming language of this decade, it is important to know the development environment of Python where developers create applications, especially if you are starting afresh. There are many Python development environments available with many features and utilities catering to your need. Some of them useful for beginners starting to learn Python by setting up the environment, other users for heavy Python development, and complex setups. Here, in this post, I will touch upon 5 best of them which would help you to pick one for your own need and use case.

  • Python Bytes Episode #187: Ready to find out if you're git famous?

    “Snek is a tiny embeddable language targeting processors with only a few kB of flash and ram. … These processors are too small to run MicroPython.” Can develop using Mu editor Custom Snekboard runs either Snek or CircuitPython. Or run Snek on Lego EV3. Smaller language than Python, but intended to have all learning of Snek transferable to later development with Python.

  • 2020 Python Software Foundation Board of Directors Election Retrospective and Next Steps

    With the 2020 Board of Directors Election Results announced, a new class of directors will officially be joining June 30th! In light of the results and narrow margins, the Python Software Foundation (PSF) staff, incoming directors, existing directors, and community have already taken time to consider and discuss the participation and representation of our global community on the PSF Board of Directors. These facets are crucial to the long term direction and resilience of our community. For now, the PSF staff would like to share information on participation, representation, and the next steps we plan to take to improve these facets of our membership. [...] After the results were published, an immediate question raised was "what do the demographics of our members and voters look like?". This is not a new question among the PSF staff, directors, or community, but was particularly impassioned this year due to the extremely close margins. Especially given that the winning candidates (unlike the candidate pool) all reside in North America and Western Europe. Bluntly, we do not have the data needed to answer this question accurately. Currently the only membership class we have any demographic information for is Supporting members, who constitute less than 25% of the voter roll, and that only includes their postal address. [...] We are grateful as an organization for each and every member of our community past, present, and future. We are excited to see the field for the board expanding to better represent our global community. We look forward to doing the work necessary to improve the membership experience of the Python Software Foundation and will be sharing more information over the coming months as the PSF staff and board better develop plans.

  • Python 3.6.9 : My colab tutorials - part 005.
  • Hackathon App Part 2 - Building SaaS #62

    In this episode, we took a break from the regular app to work on an app for a local hackathon that I’m participating in. This is the second week for the hackathon and in this stream, I apply the final touches to the application. We work on models, a template, and build an RSS feed using Django syndication contrib app. The final presentation for the app was the next day so it was crunch time to finish everything off. After showing off what was done so far, I tried to show the new page and we were met with an exception. The code was in a half finished state before I started the stream because the Service model was changed without an associated migration. We added a test for the model change and generated the migration. After completing the model change, I talked about working with databases in Heroku and why SQLite won’t work there. After finishing the modeling work, I integrated the remaining design from my team’s designer and plugged it into the live template. We had a to polish a couple of edges on the design to make it fit well with the rest of the site.

  • 10 Most Useful Python List Methods

    The list method is used to define multiple data in Python. The values of any list item can be changed any time. The list is defined using the brackets ‘[]’ and the values are separated by commas. Different types of data can be assigned as list item values, such as string, number, Boolean, etc. The index value of the list starts from 0, like an array. Python has many built-in methods to work on list data for various purposes. The ten most useful list methods of Python are explained in this article.

Android Leftovers

An open source browser extension to zoom in on images

Have you ever visited a website and wanted to see the images displayed larger? That happens to me all the time, and it isn't always easy to make that happen. On occasion, I sift through the source code, use Ctrl + F to search for the image, copy the image source address and paste it into a new window in order to see the image at its full-size glory. Or, the other option is to right-click, copy the image address, and paste into a new tab. Read more

