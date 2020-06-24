OSS Leftovers [LibreOffice GSoC] Week 4 Report The last week was the 4th week of coding weeks in GSoC program. So this report is final report before phase 1 evaluation . I continued adding support for the non supported items.

LibreOffice GSoC Week 4 Report Finally, the patch I worked on is merged thanks to my mentor(Muhammet Kara). You can easily access the patch, from here Last Week I marked this feature as an experimental feature. Hamburger button(gear button) is added. Some arrangements have been made for translation in UI elements. There was an error with iOS and Android build. But this problem is solved thanks to Tor Lillqvist and Miklos Vajna. There is a bug with Customize Dialog.

Draft of my perf book is ready! It has been a long journey! I was silent for a while, haven’t posted regularly on my blog. But don’t worry, I’m fine. Instead, I took this situation around coronavirus and focused on writing a book “Performance Analysis and Tuning on Modern CPU”. I started writing this book almost a year ago, so I’m happy I finally can show something to the people. Right now, the early draft is ready and I’m welcoming everybody to review the book and maybe even add something to it. I know a lot of people are struggling right now, so I decided to make the book FREE for all. Eventually, everyone will be able to download PDF version of it.

Daniel Stenberg: curl ootw: –remote-time --remote-time is a boolean flag using the -R short option. This option was added to curl 7.9 back in September 2001.

6 ways HTTP/3 benefits security (and 7 serious concerns) HTTP3, the third official version of hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP), will not use the transmission control protocol (TCP) as did its predecessors. Instead, it uses the quick UDP internet connections (QUIC) protocol developed by Google in 2012. QUIC is a transport layer protocol based on a multiplexed version of user datagram protocol (UDP) connections. Unlike TCP, UDP does not follow the TCP three-way handshake, but uses a single UDP roundtrip. Thus, the QUIC protocol exponentially improves any web component's network performances as it uses UDP for every connection between the user-agent and the web server. Also, QUIC relies on multiplexing to manage multiple interactions between the user-agent and server seamlessly over a single connection, without any one blocking another, thus helping with performance improvements compared to its predecessors.

Practical Open Source Training from ASC Praktijkleren FOSSlife: Please give our readers a brief background of Stichting Praktijkleren. How did this organization get started and why? Hans Blankendaal: Stichting Praktijkleren is the Academy Support Centre (ASC) in the Netherlands that promotes up-to-date ICT skills in education. Stichting Praktijkleren is a national foundation with 43 academies as members, and it delivers materials for 4,500 teachers and 60,000 students. It came about in 2006 through the initiative of several regional training centers. As of 2018, the activities of the former Netherlands Academy Support Centre have been transferred to Stichting Praktijkleren and continued under the name of ASC Praktijkleren. Generally, ASC Praktijkleren supports regional training centers in the field of in-school and out-of-school work-based learning. In collaboration with the teachers at these training centers, Stichting Praktijkleren develops examination products and vocational learning materials and provides support for both students and teachers in the form of advice and mentoring, training, workshops, and conferences.

OpenUK Awards Close Tomorrow Individual, young person or open source software, open Hardware or open data project or company The awards are open to individuals resident in the UK in the last year and projects and organisations with notable open source contributions from individuals resident in the UK in the last year.

Programming Leftovers +1 "use v7;" in Perl 7 This syntax is the history of Perl and is also a mechanism for maintaining backward compatibility with newer versions of Perl. The reason this was not used is simply the small granularity. I don't remember much about Perl, so I can't tell the difference between use v5.20 and use v5.30. And because the warnings and utf8 aren't turn on, I couldn't find a meaning to actively use it. use v7; is very easy to understand. use v7; Imagine an application user actively uses it instead of writing use strict, use warnings, use utf8;, use feature'say', ....

The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #066 The much awaited event, **Conference in the Cloud” took most of my free time. Having said that I still managed to do Live Coding YouTube videosfor Divide Integers and Power Integers. I really enjoyed both tasks, specially Power Integers. It didn’t take long to solve both tasks. I was able to get it done by midweek. But for YouTube video, I had to wait until the conference was over. Thanks to the Chief Editor of Perl Weekly newletter editorial note, I now have 67 subscribers to my YouTube Channel. I would like to thank each and every subscriber. I promise to do regular video every week.

Using Bash traps in your scripts It's easy to detect when a shell script starts, but it's not always easy to know when it stops. A script might end normally, just as its author intends it to end, but it could also fail due to an unexpected fatal error. Sometimes it's beneficial to preserve the remnants of whatever was in progress when a script failed, and other times it's inconvenient. Either way, detecting the end of a script and reacting to it in some pre-calculated manner is why the Bash trap directive exists.

Oracle Helidon 2.0 reaches general availability Global enterprise database and software vendor, Oracle, has announced the general availability of Helidon 2.0, a set of Java libraries simplifying microservices development.

Some Open-Source Projects Begin Quickly Working Towards macOS ARM64 Support While the first MacBooks / Macs with Apple's 64-bit ARM chips won't be shipping to consumers until around the end of the year and Apple is only sending out a limited number of developer systems, some open-source projects have already been making the necessary build system changes and other preparations for 64-bit ARM Mac builds. This work can be started by untangling assumptions in some of these projects that when building for macOS/Darwin means x86_64 and in some cases better modularizing their logic where they support iOS already with similar chips to what will be appearing in these future computers. Changes can also be started around "fat" binaries for supporting macOS builds that support both x86_64 and ARM64/AArch64.

Building a startup using Crystal and Lucky Crystal and Lucky are not, in my opinion, ready for the inexperienced programmer. With over 40 years of programming experience, I have still faced challenges. The power of Crystal’s macro language means that it is used extensively in packages as powerful as the Lucky web platform. Unfortunately, this means that your programming errors are reported where they occur somewhere in a macro expansion, rather than where you have made them – as you could expect were you calling into functions and methods rather than macros. The result is that error messages resulting from my use of Lucky are often simply indecipherable, yielding neither the location of their origin or, sometimes, even any information about the erroneous statement rather than some macro transformation of that statement. Since the macro system is a code transformation machine, its arguments are not naturally as tightly typed as the rest of the Crystal language. Achieving good error reports for Lucky may require manually-added code to more tightly check the arguments to every macro. Fortunately, the macro mechanism does provide the framework to do such checking, AST nodes yield type information and the file name and line number of where they originate. I don’t know if there is anything that the compiler developers can do to improve error messages regarding macro expansions.

Towards greater ecological validity in security usability When you are a medical doctor, friends and family invariably ask you about their aches and pains. When you are a computer specialist, they ask you to fix their computer. About ten years ago, most of the questions I was getting from friends and family as a security techie had to do with frustration over passwords. I observed that what techies had done to the rest of humanity was not just wrong but fundamentally unethical: asking people to do something impossible and then, if they got [cr]acked, blaming them for not doing it.