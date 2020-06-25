Linux Mint team announced that the latest version of its operating system Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”, and it is available for download and upgrades. Coming after a couple of days since the BETA release, Linux Mint 20 brings some core and major changes. Here’s a summary for you.

Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" is shipping this weekend as the newest major release to this user-friendly desktop Linux distribution derived from the Ubuntu LTS package set. The big change with Linux Mint 20 is now being based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS packages rather than 18.04, thus better hardware support and a whole host of new packag

We’re almost ready to release Linux Mint 20. Following this release, before we move on to the next development cycle, we’ll take two weeks to work on the upgrade path from Linux Mint 19.3 and the port of the new features in LMDE 4. I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the BETA. Thanks to your participation, we received a lot of feedback and we were able to fix very important bugs. 167 reports were processed. Among other important changes, Cinnamon fractional scaling was made more intuitive, many translations issues were solved, LVM encrypted installs no longer require an Internet connection, panel layout selection was brought back in the Welcome Screen, support for StatusNotifier icons (Qt and Electron apps) was improved. Many components received bug fixes and as always the BETA phase allowed us to identify new issues and get a better release. We also had to make a few tough decisions. The new Mint-Y colors were postponed until Linux Mint 20.1. The change which made the Grub menu always visible was reverted, and the Grub theme, which in this release prevented Linux Mint 20 to boot on particular laptops was removed. As we made these changes, we felt the need to document them, so we took the opportunity to start gathering info into a new guide called The Linux Mint User Guide. At the moment it’s just a collection of pages which cover new topics such as how to configure and theme Grub, how to install Chromium, why Snap is disabled and how to enable it. As we go along we’ll add more and more information in this guide and we’re hoping it will grow into something very helpful for the community.

Currently in development, Pinkeye is another upcoming first-person shooter with a heavy-retro theme and if you enjoyed the classic Goldeneye or The World is Not Enough you might like this. Set in an alternate universe where the UK never formed. You play as a Scottish Secret Service agent protecting Scotland from being invaded by England. An amusing sounding setting and certainly not one that's explored like this that's for sure.

With a very tough looking release behind them, developer Simon Roth release a huge free update for their colony building sim Maia. After release in November 2018, it gained a fair amount of negative user reviews due to various problems. It's quite a difficult game to understand in a few ways too, like with the very minimal UI but that hasn't stopped Roth from continuing to build on the promising idea. The 'Firestorm' update is out now, with an aim to not just expand the game but also improve upon bugs and perceived issues with AI behaviour. It brings in a big sweeping-fire system that can spread from "faulty equipment, explosions, tracer rounds and even the soft landing rockets on the capsules" and droughts can make it even worse with high-winds.

While Team Fortress 2 is dealing with racist bots, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is dealing with cheating and there's a new Beta out now. In a blog post on the official CS:GO website, Valve mentioned their ongoing battle to reduce the amount of cheating found in the popular free first-person shooter. CS:GO will now "significantly" restrict the number of external applications and files that can interact with it. How they described it sounds like it mainly affects the Windows version but obviously a reduction in cheating benefits anyone playing across Linux and macOS too as well.

Remember the PSP? The classic Sony handheld lives on thanks to open source with the PPSSPP emulator. Just today, June 27, they tagged the 1.10.0 release on GitHub and it looks like it's absolutely crammed full of goodies. The first update since October 2019 too so there's going to be plenty of fixes included for those of you wanting to play some classic PSP games on modern platforms. [...] For any easy install on Linux, you can grab it via Flatpak on Flathub. It's currently still the previous version so hopefully it will see 1.10.0 in the next week or so.

Supraland, a highly rated open-world puzzle adventure, has now removed mentions of Linux on Steam as the developer is unable to actually support it. This comes shortly after the developer asked for Supraland to be completely removed from GOG, after being there less than a year citing lower sales. If you read that previous linked article, this news likely won't come as much of a surprise. Checking on SteamDB, it seems they removed the note of Linux support earlier in June. Looking around, the developer mentioned this in the official Discord, "I stopped direct linux support. Using the windows version with proton gives much better results like a much higher framerate.".

After recently dealing with an influx of game-ruining racists bots in Team Fortress 2, the battle continues. Earlier this month, Valve finally pushed out an update to deal with some of the issues and slow down the bot attack somewhat by limiting what accounts can do. They mentioned at the time that work was ongoing to deal with new accounts being made for abusive purposes. The problem was, as always, bot creators found ways around the limitations by simply and repeatedly changing their name or team name. So Valve has once again stepped in to deal with that side of it to prevent accounts that have chat disabled to no longer be able to update their name while connected. They also added rate limit checks for in-game text chat, and fixed being able to update team name while in matchmaking games.

It's coming to the end of another week on planet Earth. More games have released, tons have seen updates and it's time for another chit-chat. You might laugh but a lot of my time has been spent playing Troll Patrol, I've actually found myself somewhat hooked by it. The simplicity of match-3 gameplay with a dash of RPG elements makes for quite a fun brew. I'm genuinely surprised by how fun it actually is and it seems the PC release has gone firmly under the radar with only one single user review on Steam.

today's leftovers Software War (Keith Curtis) Hello there! Do you know who Keith Curtis? If yes then good! If no and you are someone who using opensource software then you should get to know who are this guy. I never meet him personally but I my love with linux start with Debian and I like to read his blog about debian, opensource vs proprietary software, questioning about Ubuntu existant etc (which is how this thing lead me to his weblog 10 years ago).. I just silent reader, I read this articles including everyone comments which I believe everyone have they own implicit objective and mutual objective for everything about IT.

2020-06-26 | Linux Headlines Linux Mint lands version 20 as an LTS, Mozilla welcomes an unlikely member into its Trusted Recursive Resolver program, elementary ditches Bountysource, TWRP gets closer to supporting Android 10, System76 introduces a new high-end laptop, and the EFF joins the Internet Archive’s legal battle against the publishing industry.

rpminspect-1.0 released Time for a new release of rpminspect! There are a number of signficant changes in this release and one change that warranted moving the major version to 1. The major change is moving the configuration file and profiles from INI-style syntax to YAML syntax. I discussed this in a previous blog post. The desire was to give more structure to the main configuration file and reduce the number of dependencies that rpminspect carries. The INI-style syntax does not provide a nice mechanism for lists, which was a main desire I had. YAML already defines this and I am already reading YAML data for modules. Because of this major change, the configuration file has been renamed from rpminspect.conf to rpminspect.yaml. Likewise, the profiles now end in .yaml. This change is backwards incompatible and rpminspect 1.0 does not carry any provision to read the previous style configuration files. The configuration file and profiles still live in the same paths. The next release will shift these around so tha you can have more than one rpminspect-data package installed on the system. [...] In addition to the new rpminspect release, there is also a new rpminspect-data-fedora release. This data file package contains updates that match the changes in this new release of rpminspect. The new rpminspect-data-fedora release is available in my Copr repo. It will be available in the official collections once the new rpminspect package is built.

openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/26 Week 26, aka half of the year, is over. But as we all know, Tumbleweed does not care much about the weather, the temperatures, or the season at all. It only cares for its contributors to have fun – at any given moment. So, week 26 has seen 3 snapshots (0618, 0621, and 0622).

Bountysource update I quickly wanted to share an update to my previous post our leaving Bountysource behind (at least as platform for individual bug bounties). Bountysource support has informed us that “All bounties on Xfce issues have been refunded and backers notified.”

The ultimate guide to contributing to open source, an unparallelled reliance on Linux, and more industry trends As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

Creative Common license (CC) Have you heard keyword such as intellectual property, copyright, pattern, watermark, plagiarize etc? Well of coz you heard it everywhere. It all about licenses and permission. If someone creating opensource software, we normally heard it under “Free and open-source software software licenses” such as GNU GPL, BSD, Apache, MIT, Mozilla public, Common public and many more. How about books, plays, movies, music, articles, photographs, blogs, and websites? Okey,it is also eligible to file for a license. Creative Common license (CC) is one of several public copyright licenses we can use.