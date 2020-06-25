RPI4 & Ubuntu MATE - How to enable video acceleration I believe that over time, these issues will disappear, and you won't be needing this guide. Well, I hope so. Looking at Ubuntu MATE - but also Raspberry Pi OS, the defaults are not designed with too much focus for desktop use just yet. That's understandable, but for anyone who does seek to use the Pi as an ordinary mouse and keyboard system, this means a lot of extra work. Hopefully, this tutorial has all the pieces you need to have an enjoyable multimedia experience. In the next article in this series, we will discuss, you guessed it, audio, a second and just as critical component. That would be all for now, stay tuned.

