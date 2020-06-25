Language Selection

Saturday 27th of June 2020
HowTos
RPI4 & Ubuntu MATE - How to enable video acceleration

I believe that over time, these issues will disappear, and you won't be needing this guide. Well, I hope so. Looking at Ubuntu MATE - but also Raspberry Pi OS, the defaults are not designed with too much focus for desktop use just yet. That's understandable, but for anyone who does seek to use the Pi as an ordinary mouse and keyboard system, this means a lot of extra work. Hopefully, this tutorial has all the pieces you need to have an enjoyable multimedia experience. In the next article in this series, we will discuss, you guessed it, audio, a second and just as critical component. That would be all for now, stay tuned. Read more

Summary: We're still running the site 24/7 every day/week of the year; we're managing to cope with slower news cycles

WE RECENTLY passed the sixteenth anniversary of this site, which is peaking in terms of traffic (record levels and all-time highs for several consecutive weeks). This weekend is very, very slow for news. Very. We're typically managing to cope with the decline of journalism by digging deeper, finding lesser known sites such as blogs. We're hoping to reach the twentieth anniversary of the site. That's 2024.

Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Released. This is What’s New

Linux Mint team announced that the latest version of its operating system Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”, and it is available for download and upgrades. Read more

