KDE Itinerary, Qt Quick, and GCompris
-
Rendering OSM Maps with MapCSS
When looking at the geometry, OSM data consists basically just of lines and polygons, so technically there’s only few primitives to render. To make this look like a useful map though, a lot depends on the map styling. That is, the decision with which colors, line strokes, fill patterns, z order, and iconographic or textual labels those geometric primitives should be rendered. Here we are talking about hundreds of rules to make a good map.
Since writing all those rules in code is hard to work with and to maintain, using a declarative way to define the rules is attractive. Several such systems exist in the OSM space already, such as MapCSS or CartoCSS, so we followed that and are using MapCSS for our indoor map renderer.
[...]
While there is of course still plenty of work to do all over this, I think we are getting close to an initial integration into KDE Itinerary. While initially not offering more than showing a basic map, it would enable work on deeper integration features, and make all improvements on the map side immediately useful.
If you are interested in contributing, no matter if feedback, ideas or code, check out the workboard on Gitlab.
For playing with this locally, the best starting point is probably the QML example. After building KPublicTransport, add the bin/ sub-folder of the build directory to the QML2_IMPORT_PATH environment variable (or install to a properly setup prefix), and then load tests/indoormap.qml with qmlscene.
-
More (mis-)adventures in Qt Quick land
There’s no escaping that Qt Quick, sometimes also referred to by its language QML, has become the major focus of the framework. At least until the company decides to drastically change course in Qt 7. There will always be a place for QWidgets-based UI and C++ (everything compiles to C++ anyway, more or less), Qt Quick is really being pushed as the future of building user interfaces, especially for touch, mobile, and embedded.
A few years back, I tried playing around with using Qt Quick for rapid app prototyping by creating some reusable components and I wanted to build upon that by prototyping some non-conventional and even fictional user interfaces from prototype devices and concept videos. I didn’t get far with my limited knowledge of Qt Quick and was only able to implement an extremely crude version of MeeGo’s column-based home screen (a dream from long ago, don’t ask).
-
First Evaluation
It has been two weeks since my last post. In this time period, I took forward my project, adding multiple datasets and completed “share pieces of candies” and “locate the regions” activities.
Our motive behind adding multiple datasets in activities is to make the difficulty range of activities wider. This way the same activity can be easily configured to be played by pupils of different ages or capabilities.
GCompris code has been divided into two parts/folders i.e “activities” and “core” parts.
-
Classic Board Games You Can Play on Linux
Everybody loves board games and they are a great way to spend time with your friends and family and have a lot of fun. Playing board games on an open-source platform like Linux is great because you can play board games on your own but still have the same experience as if you were playing with other people. Computer board games have transformed the board game experience and there are so many great options that you can try out. In this article, we will present the 5 best classic board games that you can play on Linux.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
RPI4 & Ubuntu MATE - How to enable video acceleration
I believe that over time, these issues will disappear, and you won't be needing this guide. Well, I hope so. Looking at Ubuntu MATE - but also Raspberry Pi OS, the defaults are not designed with too much focus for desktop use just yet. That's understandable, but for anyone who does seek to use the Pi as an ordinary mouse and keyboard system, this means a lot of extra work. Hopefully, this tutorial has all the pieces you need to have an enjoyable multimedia experience. In the next article in this series, we will discuss, you guessed it, audio, a second and just as critical component. That would be all for now, stay tuned.
