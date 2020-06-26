Kubuntu 20.04 LTS - Bland but functional

Kubuntu has been reviewed here before, albeit in a comparison with the Fedora KDE spin in the KDE 4 days. Quite a while I know, and since I happen to like Plasma it's been on the cards to check out a few KDE-centric distributions once again. Kubuntu is one of the oldest official Ubuntu flavours from Canonical and should have become the default desktop offering long ago. When talking about consistency and predictability for business and enterprise desktops, which is what's needed there, Ubuntu does not exactly look good. What could be less consistent than moving from Gnome 2 to Unity and then again to Gnome Shell in a matter of a few years? For the home user it does not matter much, most of us are jumping from distro to distro and between different environments as we see fit, but in business there's training involved, in particular with non-technical staff who may already have a hard time switching from other operating systems. With that out of the way, let's begin. Kubuntu 20.04 is distributed as a 64 bit download for the amd/intel architecture only. I opted to get it via torrent as it does the checksum checking for us so we can be sure not to get a corrupted download. Then created the bootable USB stick. Kubuntu is distributed as a hybrid live installable image so we can check it out and test the hardware before committing.

KDE Itinerary, Qt Quick, and GCompris

Rendering OSM Maps with MapCSS When looking at the geometry, OSM data consists basically just of lines and polygons, so technically there’s only few primitives to render. To make this look like a useful map though, a lot depends on the map styling. That is, the decision with which colors, line strokes, fill patterns, z order, and iconographic or textual labels those geometric primitives should be rendered. Here we are talking about hundreds of rules to make a good map. Since writing all those rules in code is hard to work with and to maintain, using a declarative way to define the rules is attractive. Several such systems exist in the OSM space already, such as MapCSS or CartoCSS, so we followed that and are using MapCSS for our indoor map renderer. [...] While there is of course still plenty of work to do all over this, I think we are getting close to an initial integration into KDE Itinerary. While initially not offering more than showing a basic map, it would enable work on deeper integration features, and make all improvements on the map side immediately useful. If you are interested in contributing, no matter if feedback, ideas or code, check out the workboard on Gitlab. For playing with this locally, the best starting point is probably the QML example. After building KPublicTransport, add the bin/ sub-folder of the build directory to the QML2_IMPORT_PATH environment variable (or install to a properly setup prefix), and then load tests/indoormap.qml with qmlscene.

More (mis-)adventures in Qt Quick land There’s no escaping that Qt Quick, sometimes also referred to by its language QML, has become the major focus of the framework. At least until the company decides to drastically change course in Qt 7. There will always be a place for QWidgets-based UI and C++ (everything compiles to C++ anyway, more or less), Qt Quick is really being pushed as the future of building user interfaces, especially for touch, mobile, and embedded. A few years back, I tried playing around with using Qt Quick for rapid app prototyping by creating some reusable components and I wanted to build upon that by prototyping some non-conventional and even fictional user interfaces from prototype devices and concept videos. I didn’t get far with my limited knowledge of Qt Quick and was only able to implement an extremely crude version of MeeGo’s column-based home screen (a dream from long ago, don’t ask).

First Evaluation It has been two weeks since my last post. In this time period, I took forward my project, adding multiple datasets and completed “share pieces of candies” and “locate the regions” activities. Our motive behind adding multiple datasets in activities is to make the difficulty range of activities wider. This way the same activity can be easily configured to be played by pupils of different ages or capabilities. GCompris code has been divided into two parts/folders i.e “activities” and “core” parts.

The Major Components of an Embedded Linux System

This article provides an overview of the major components of a Linux system and describes the interactions between these components. It will explain terms and describe details that may seem very basic, as it doesn’t assume a lot of prior expertise. Every Linux system has a number of major components. One of these components, the bootloader, is technically outside of Linux and often isn’t talked about. The rest of the components are all software elements that together create the full Linux system. [...] When the kernel finds, loads and runs the init program, that program then is responsible for bringing up the rest of the system. At this point, the kernel is no longer actively running and remains to coordinate the sharing of hardware among all of the running programs. A number of different init programs are available. Regardless of which init program is chosen, this program will launch all of the necessary services and applications that are needed for the system to be useful. This set of services includes setting up networking, mounting additional filesystems, setting up a graphical environment, and more. Under Linux, services are just programs that run in the background. Linux folks traditionally call these services daemons or daemon programs, though I see this terminology less frequently these days.