Android Leftovers
-
Panasonic TOUGHBOOK A3 review: The Android tablet made for first-responders
-
The Android with the longest support life isn't a phone, it's the NVIDIA Shield TV
-
Google isn't bored with Android, it just can't ruin a good thing
-
Experts have made a rating of the best new games for Android
-
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week! - Android Apps Weekly
-
With this new Android feature, you might decide not to answer the phone
-
YouTube Testing TikTok-Like Short Video Format on Android, iOS
-
Oppo F7 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out to users in India
-
Redmi Note 8 and Note 8T owners can try out a custom version of Android 10 thanks to Pixys OS
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 90 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The Major Components of an Embedded Linux System
This article provides an overview of the major components of a Linux system and describes the interactions between these components. It will explain terms and describe details that may seem very basic, as it doesn’t assume a lot of prior expertise. Every Linux system has a number of major components. One of these components, the bootloader, is technically outside of Linux and often isn’t talked about. The rest of the components are all software elements that together create the full Linux system. [...] When the kernel finds, loads and runs the init program, that program then is responsible for bringing up the rest of the system. At this point, the kernel is no longer actively running and remains to coordinate the sharing of hardware among all of the running programs. A number of different init programs are available. Regardless of which init program is chosen, this program will launch all of the necessary services and applications that are needed for the system to be useful. This set of services includes setting up networking, mounting additional filesystems, setting up a graphical environment, and more. Under Linux, services are just programs that run in the background. Linux folks traditionally call these services daemons or daemon programs, though I see this terminology less frequently these days.
Classic Board Games You Can Play on Linux
Everybody loves board games and they are a great way to spend time with your friends and family and have a lot of fun. Playing board games on an open-source platform like Linux is great because you can play board games on your own but still have the same experience as if you were playing with other people. Computer board games have transformed the board game experience and there are so many great options that you can try out. In this article, we will present the 5 best classic board games that you can play on Linux.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
6 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago
14 hours 13 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago