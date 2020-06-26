Software: Nikola, LanguageTool and PGP::Sign
Nikola v8.1.0 is out!
On behalf of the Nikola team, I am pleased to announce the immediate availability of Nikola v8.1.0. This release makes a few feature changes, improvements, and fixes a few bugs.
LanguageTool 5.0 is released
LanguageTool is a style and grammar checker for 25+ languages. It's available as an extension for LibreOffice and as online version. Here is a change list for 5.0 version.
PGP::Sign 1.00
This is the first new release of PGP::Sign in 13 years, so it's long-overdue. I have finally updated it in preparation for creating a new, more modern signing key for the Big Eight Usenet hierarchies and issuing control messages with both the old and new keys, using GnuPG v2 for the new key.
The biggest change in this release is that it drops support for all OpenPGP implementations other than GnuPG, and adds support for GnuPG v2. I think some of the other PGP implementations are still around, but I haven't seen them in years and have no way to test against them, so it didn't seem worthwhile to continue to support them. GnuPG v2 support is obviously long-overdue, given that we're getting close to the point where GnuPG v1 will start disappearing from distributions. The default backend is now GnuPG v2, although the module can be configured to use GnuPG v1 instead.
This release also adds a new object-oriented API. When I first wrote this module, it was common in the Perl community to have functional APIs configured with global variables. Subsequently we've learned this is a bad idea for a host of reasons, and I finally got around to redoing the API. It's still not perfect (in particular, the return value of the verify method is still a little silly), but it's much nicer. The old API is still supported, implemented as a shim in front of the new API.
