Kernel and Graphics: RISC-V, Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), AMDGPU, Freedreno Gallium3D and LuxCore
RISC-V UEFI Linux Support Under Review
Western Digital's Atish Patra sent out the set of 11 patches on Thursday for adding UEFI support to RISC-V. The patches are still marked as a "request for comments" but should be working when using the latest U-Boot and OpenSBI development code. QEMU has been tested for this UEFI support for both 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V. Some issues with the EDK2 code on RISC-V are still being worked out.
Intel Begins Volleying Open-Source Patches Around Intel AMX
Intel updated their instruction set extensions programming reference guide that along with other additions now details the Intel AMX (Advanced Matrix Extensions) coming with Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs next year.
On top of AVX-512 and DL-BOOST and the company's other efforts for making Xeon better optimized for handling modern AI workloads, Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) aims to further enhance their AI performance for both training and inference workloads. AMX consists of "tiles" as a set of two-dimensional registers for representing a larger memory image and accelerators that can operate on said tiles. Initial AMX features are for BFloat16, TILE, and INT8 while new accelerators can be introduced later on.
AMD Queues Its First Batch Of AMDGPU Changes For Linux 5.9: Sienna Cichlid + More
On Friday the initial batch of AMDGPU kernel graphics driver changes were submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.9 merge window happening in August.
Freedreno Lands On-Disk Shader Cache Support In Mesa 20.2
Freedreno Gallium3D is the latest Mesa driver implementing an on-disk shader cache.
Freedreno on Friday merged disk cache support for IR3, the driver's compiler and machine-specific IR for the shader ISA with this open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver.
This addition for Mesa 20.2 comes after its review the past couple of weeks and also needing other changes in place for this shader cache support to land, which can help with game load times thanks to having the shader IR cached to disk and in some cases helping overall performance.
LuxCore 2.4 Beta Brings Big Changes For This Open-Source Physically Based Renderer
This leading open-source physically based renderer is about to get even better with the upcoming LuxCore 2.4 release.
The beta for LuxCoreRender 2.4 was issued a few minutes ago and it features improvements on many new fronts, several new features, and various fixes too.
[...]
More details on the LuxCoreRender 2.4 changes building up via the beta1 announcement that also includes Linux / macOS / Windows binaries for this leading open-source PBR engine.
