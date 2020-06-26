today's leftovers
-
Can open, collaborative tactics help us crack COVID-19?
At least 109 organizations are currently working on treatment for COVID-19. But many researchers believe an approved, effective vaccine against the coronavirus will not be available in 2020.
-
Steinar H. Gunderson: Two Chinese video encoders
We looked at various SBCs coupled with video capture cards, but it didn't really work out; H.264 software encoding of 720p60/1080p60 (or even 1080i60 or 1080p30) is a tad too intensive for even the fastest ARM SoCs currently, USB3 is a pain on many of them, and the x86 SoCs are pretty expensive. Many of them have hardware encoding, but it's amazingly crappy quality-wise; borderline unusable even at 5 Mbit/sec. (Intel's Quick Sync is heaven compared to what the Raspberry Pi 4 has!)
So I started looking for all-in-one cheap encoder boxes; ideally with 4G or 802.11 out, but an Ethernet jack is OK to couple with a phone and an USB OTG adapter. I found three manufacturers that all make cheap gear, namely LinkPi, URayTech and Unisheen. Long story short, I ended up ordering one from each of the two former; namely their base HEVC models LinkPi ENC1 and URayTech's UHE265-1-Mini. (I wanted HEVC to offset some of the quality loss of going hardware encoding; my general sentiment is that the advantages of HEVC are somewhat more pronounced in cheap hardware than when realtime-encoding in software.)
The ENC1 is ostensibly 599 yuan (~$85, ~€75), but good luck actually getting it for that price. I spent an hour or so fiddling with their official store at Taobao (sort of like Aliexpress for Chinese domestic users), only to figure out in the very last step that they didn't ship from there outside of China. They have an international reselller, but they charge $130 plus shipping, on very shaky grounds (“we need to employ more people late at night to be able to respond to international support inquiries fast enough”). It's market segmentation, of course. There are supposedly companies that will help you buy from Taobao and bounce the goods on to you, but I didn't try them; I eventually went to eBay and got one for €120 (+VAT) with free (very slow!) shipping.
UHE265-1-Mini was pricier but easier; I bought one directly off of URayTech's Aliexpress store for $184.80, and it was shipped by FedEx in about five days.
-
Let’s learn about encryption with Digital Making at Home!
-
5+ Years Late: LLVM's AMD Excavator Target Was Missing Two Features
It took until 2020 for an Intel developer to land a patch providing support for two instructions supported by AMD "Excavator" CPUs but not exposed by the "bdver4" target.
It turns out LLVM's bdver4 target for Excavator CPUs was missing MOVBE and RDRND features. RDRND is for the RdRand hardware random number generator that was new to Excavator / Bulldozer v4. MOVBE is the Big Endian move instruction for going to/from x86 Little Endian format, basically reversing the byte order. MOVBE was also new to AMD CPUs starting with Excavator. RDRND is for calling on the CPU's RdRand capabilities while the MOVBE instruction can be useful in networking processing and related areas when needing to switch endianness.
-
GCC 11 Now Defaults To C++17 Dialect By Default
Following the proposal at the end of last year over GCC 11 aiming to default to C++17 for its C++ front-end, that change is now in place for GNU Compiler Collection 11.
When not specifying any alternative C++ standard, the default revision has been C++14. But with GCC's C++17 support being mature now for over a year, with the GCC 11 release due out next year it will assume C++17 by default.
-
Python 3.8.3 : PyCryptodome python package - part 001.
In the last tutorial, I wrote on Sunday, June 16, 2019, you can see a simple example of this python package with KDF with PBKDF2 function.
I guess it should be interesting for visitors to this blog to read more about this package because it is very useful and interesting.
Today I come up with another tutorial covering how to use A.E.S. standard encryption and decrypting text in a binary file.
The A.E.S. is a standard?
The Federal Information Processing Standards Publications (FIPS PUBS) announcing the A.E.S. on November 26, 2001, on the Federal Information Processing Standards Publication 197.
-
California University Paid $1.14 Million After Ransomware Attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
The University of California, San Francisco paid criminal [attackers] $1.14 million this month to resolve a ransomware attack.
The [attackers] encrypted data on servers inside the school of medicine, the university said Friday. While researchers at UCSF are among those leading coronavirus-related antibody testing, the attack didn’t impede its Covid-19 work, it said. The university is working with a team of cybersecurity contractors to restore the hampered servers “soon.”
-
Violence on The Streets: No Sign of Stopping
Streets of Rage. How uncanny for a game to carry that name in the first half of 2020! Even more so considering that this sequel had fans waiting for something like 30 years to materialize.
Of course, anyone remembering Streets of Rage (SoR) will inevitably refer to Streets of Rage 2. The first one was a draft, at best, and the third one was a cheaply-made sequel following the pinnacle that the second represents.
When you play video games for a long enough part of your life, you end up realizing that not everything new is better, not every game pushes genres forward.
There are genres where the best games remain, to this very day, in the past. Symphony of the Night is still the master of the Castlevania series. The peak of 2D Mario games were probably on the NES and SNES. The most exciting Sonic episode would be the second one on the Genesis/Megadrive. You may have a different opinion, but there’s a pattern that we can all agree with: popular genres mean increasing revenues, growing revenues bring competition, competition brings new ideas, and new ideas push games to surpass themselves iteration after iteration. But when genres fall out touch with the public, the trend reverses: less investment, less innovation, and newer titles are lesser titles more often than not.
This is especially relevant in the case of the “brawler” genre, to which Streets of Rage belongs. Brawlers are simple to grasp. You control a character (usually a vigilante) and your pass-time is to kick and punch people in the face for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Something we can all identify with.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 618 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
7 Alternatives to Kubuntu
Kubuntu is of course a valid distribution in its own right and the case for it has been stronger again ever since Linux Mint cancelled their own KDE edition in 2018. On top of that Kubuntu serves as a base for KDE Neon. Nevertheless, one or the other user might want to look at other alternatives and options to run a pre-configured and set up Plasma Desktop. A ready-made one because the desktop environment can be installed on top of any distribution base.
Android Leftovers
Kubuntu 20.04 LTS - Bland but functional
Kubuntu has been reviewed here before, albeit in a comparison with the Fedora KDE spin in the KDE 4 days. Quite a while I know, and since I happen to like Plasma it's been on the cards to check out a few KDE-centric distributions once again. Kubuntu is one of the oldest official Ubuntu flavours from Canonical and should have become the default desktop offering long ago. When talking about consistency and predictability for business and enterprise desktops, which is what's needed there, Ubuntu does not exactly look good. What could be less consistent than moving from Gnome 2 to Unity and then again to Gnome Shell in a matter of a few years? For the home user it does not matter much, most of us are jumping from distro to distro and between different environments as we see fit, but in business there's training involved, in particular with non-technical staff who may already have a hard time switching from other operating systems. With that out of the way, let's begin. Kubuntu 20.04 is distributed as a 64 bit download for the amd/intel architecture only. I opted to get it via torrent as it does the checksum checking for us so we can be sure not to get a corrupted download. Then created the bootable USB stick. Kubuntu is distributed as a hybrid live installable image so we can check it out and test the hardware before committing.
Recent comments
10 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 52 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago
1 day 50 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago