We looked at various SBCs coupled with video capture cards, but it didn't really work out; H.264 software encoding of 720p60/1080p60 (or even 1080i60 or 1080p30) is a tad too intensive for even the fastest ARM SoCs currently, USB3 is a pain on many of them, and the x86 SoCs are pretty expensive. Many of them have hardware encoding, but it's amazingly crappy quality-wise; borderline unusable even at 5 Mbit/sec. (Intel's Quick Sync is heaven compared to what the Raspberry Pi 4 has!)

So I started looking for all-in-one cheap encoder boxes; ideally with 4G or 802.11 out, but an Ethernet jack is OK to couple with a phone and an USB OTG adapter. I found three manufacturers that all make cheap gear, namely LinkPi, URayTech and Unisheen. Long story short, I ended up ordering one from each of the two former; namely their base HEVC models LinkPi ENC1 and URayTech's UHE265-1-Mini. (I wanted HEVC to offset some of the quality loss of going hardware encoding; my general sentiment is that the advantages of HEVC are somewhat more pronounced in cheap hardware than when realtime-encoding in software.)

The ENC1 is ostensibly 599 yuan (~$85, ~€75), but good luck actually getting it for that price. I spent an hour or so fiddling with their official store at Taobao (sort of like Aliexpress for Chinese domestic users), only to figure out in the very last step that they didn't ship from there outside of China. They have an international reselller, but they charge $130 plus shipping, on very shaky grounds (“we need to employ more people late at night to be able to respond to international support inquiries fast enough”). It's market segmentation, of course. There are supposedly companies that will help you buy from Taobao and bounce the goods on to you, but I didn't try them; I eventually went to eBay and got one for €120 (+VAT) with free (very slow!) shipping.

UHE265-1-Mini was pricier but easier; I bought one directly off of URayTech's Aliexpress store for $184.80, and it was shipped by FedEx in about five days.