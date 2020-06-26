Kernel and Graphics: RISC-V, Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), AMDGPU, Freedreno Gallium3D and LuxCore RISC-V UEFI Linux Support Under Review Western Digital's Atish Patra sent out the set of 11 patches on Thursday for adding UEFI support to RISC-V. The patches are still marked as a "request for comments" but should be working when using the latest U-Boot and OpenSBI development code. QEMU has been tested for this UEFI support for both 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V. Some issues with the EDK2 code on RISC-V are still being worked out.

Intel Begins Volleying Open-Source Patches Around Intel AMX Intel updated their instruction set extensions programming reference guide that along with other additions now details the Intel AMX (Advanced Matrix Extensions) coming with Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs next year. On top of AVX-512 and DL-BOOST and the company's other efforts for making Xeon better optimized for handling modern AI workloads, Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) aims to further enhance their AI performance for both training and inference workloads. AMX consists of "tiles" as a set of two-dimensional registers for representing a larger memory image and accelerators that can operate on said tiles. Initial AMX features are for BFloat16, TILE, and INT8 while new accelerators can be introduced later on.

AMD Queues Its First Batch Of AMDGPU Changes For Linux 5.9: Sienna Cichlid + More On Friday the initial batch of AMDGPU kernel graphics driver changes were submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.9 merge window happening in August.

Freedreno Lands On-Disk Shader Cache Support In Mesa 20.2 Freedreno Gallium3D is the latest Mesa driver implementing an on-disk shader cache. Freedreno on Friday merged disk cache support for IR3, the driver's compiler and machine-specific IR for the shader ISA with this open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver. This addition for Mesa 20.2 comes after its review the past couple of weeks and also needing other changes in place for this shader cache support to land, which can help with game load times thanks to having the shader IR cached to disk and in some cases helping overall performance.

LuxCore 2.4 Beta Brings Big Changes For This Open-Source Physically Based Renderer This leading open-source physically based renderer is about to get even better with the upcoming LuxCore 2.4 release. The beta for LuxCoreRender 2.4 was issued a few minutes ago and it features improvements on many new fronts, several new features, and various fixes too. [...] More details on the LuxCoreRender 2.4 changes building up via the beta1 announcement that also includes Linux / macOS / Windows binaries for this leading open-source PBR engine.

Software: Nikola, LanguageTool and PGP::Sign Nikola v8.1.0 is out! On behalf of the Nikola team, I am pleased to announce the immediate availability of Nikola v8.1.0. This release makes a few feature changes, improvements, and fixes a few bugs.

LanguageTool 5.0 is released LanguageTool is a style and grammar checker for 25+ languages. It's available as an extension for LibreOffice and as online version. Here is a change list for 5.0 version.

PGP::Sign 1.00 This is the first new release of PGP::Sign in 13 years, so it's long-overdue. I have finally updated it in preparation for creating a new, more modern signing key for the Big Eight Usenet hierarchies and issuing control messages with both the old and new keys, using GnuPG v2 for the new key. The biggest change in this release is that it drops support for all OpenPGP implementations other than GnuPG, and adds support for GnuPG v2. I think some of the other PGP implementations are still around, but I haven't seen them in years and have no way to test against them, so it didn't seem worthwhile to continue to support them. GnuPG v2 support is obviously long-overdue, given that we're getting close to the point where GnuPG v1 will start disappearing from distributions. The default backend is now GnuPG v2, although the module can be configured to use GnuPG v1 instead. This release also adds a new object-oriented API. When I first wrote this module, it was common in the Perl community to have functional APIs configured with global variables. Subsequently we've learned this is a bad idea for a host of reasons, and I finally got around to redoing the API. It's still not perfect (in particular, the return value of the verify method is still a little silly), but it's much nicer. The old API is still supported, implemented as a shim in front of the new API.