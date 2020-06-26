Today in Techrights
- Almost 300 Blog Posts in 28 Days
- To Combat Racism and Achieve World Peace We Must Remove a Lot More Than Just Words and Monuments (Statues)
- Why Web Sites That Focus on Fewer Topics (a Narrower Scope) Are More Likely to Be Accurate, Harder to Mislead
- Greenwashing and Exploitation of COVID-19 by EPO Management, Aided by Deeply Compromised (Corrupt) Media
- Pedophile Working as the Engineer of Bill Gates Initially Reported by Google
- Teaser: Coup Against Richard Stallman Was Followed by Enhanced Outsourcing of GNU Projects to Microsoft
- European Patents on Life (GMO) That Only Enrich Lawyers, Facilitating the War on Genetics and Generics (Access to Medicines)
- Software Wars by Keith Curtis, Former Microsoft Employee
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 27, 2020
- Links 27/6/2020: rpminspect 1.0 and Godot Engine 3.2.2
- Links 28/6/2020: Mint’s 20 Release, Audacity 2.4.2
Kernel and Graphics: RISC-V, Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), AMDGPU, Freedreno Gallium3D and LuxCore
Software: Nikola, LanguageTool and PGP::Sign
today's howtos
7 Alternatives to Kubuntu
Kubuntu is of course a valid distribution in its own right and the case for it has been stronger again ever since Linux Mint cancelled their own KDE edition in 2018. On top of that Kubuntu serves as a base for KDE Neon. Nevertheless, one or the other user might want to look at other alternatives and options to run a pre-configured and set up Plasma Desktop. A ready-made one because the desktop environment can be installed on top of any distribution base.
