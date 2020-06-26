Language Selection

‘Rolling Rhino’ Lets You Create Your Own Ubuntu Rolling Release

Ubuntu

Ubuntu desktop lead Martin Wimpress has created a tool called Rolling Rhino. Its aim: convert an Ubuntu daily build image into a “rolling release” distro by opting into and tracking the devel series of changes/packages.

“Rolling Rhino is intended for Ubuntu developers and experienced Ubuntu users who want to install Ubuntu once and the track all development updates with automatic tracking of subsequent series,” he says of the tool.

