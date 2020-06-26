GSoC Reports From KDE and Python
-
GSoC 2020 and KDE
Tomorrow (29/06/2020) begins the first evaluation of the Google Summer of Code 2020. Last GSoC, when I was participating as a student, I wrote in my final report a set of future proposals that could be done in the ROCS graph IDE (Section What’s Next?). This year, some students got interested in these ideas but only one could enter the program (we didn’t have enough mentors for more than one project).
-
Cantor Integrated Documentation : Week 3 and 4 Progress
Hello KDE people. First phase evaluations is due from today onward until 3rd of July. It has been coupe of weeks since I had posted about my project. I was quite busy writing code implementing the documentation panel for the various backends supported by Cantor. In the last post I have explained about how I generated the help files namely qhc (Qt Help Collection) and qch (Qt Compressed Help) from the documentation's source file. In today's post I will explain how I utilized Maxima's help files to actually display help inside the Cantor application itself. So here are the things done:-
-
KDE Connect SMS App (First Evaluation)
Hi Everyone! It’s been a while since my last post and during this period I continued adding MMS support in KDE Connect SMS app. After the addition of MMS support in android app, My next step was to enable the desktop SMS client to allow users to reply to multi-target messages. I had some discussion with my mentors related to the structure of the network packets to allow sending multimedia files from android to desktop. Since the Attachment field should be an optional field and replacing the current packet type entirely was not feasible keeping in mind the backward compatibility for the desktop app. Simon suggested a nice idea of converting the thumbnails into Base64 encoded string and then adding it into the network packet. This solved the issue of replacing the entire method of pushing the messages to the desktop.
After successfully completing and testing the code on android studio, I added the support to receive and display the optional attachment object on the desktop side. The desktop side was mostly straight forward except transferring the QImage from C++ to QML but at the end I figured it out.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In: Week 5
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #5
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: [Week 4] Check-in
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #5
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #3 (22nd Jun - 29th Jun)
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 3 Check-in
Since we can parse a shell script into statements now. We need to fiter the install command and extact what will be installed in the command.
-
