Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Destination Linux. Moving to LBRY and Overview of Jupyter Notebook
-
GNU World Order 360
gdiffmk for producing diffs of groff files. glilypond for integrating lilypond musical notation into grof files: $ glilypond --pdf2eps -t ./b -- example.1 > example.ps.1 $ groff -p -Tps example.ps.1 > out.ps $ okular out.ps The **grap2graph** command to convert grap graphs to a bitmap. This requires the **grap** command, which does not ship with Slackware. $ cat internet.d | grap2graph -format jpg -density 300 > my.jpg The **grn** command is a preprocessor for Gremlin files. It appears to be non- functional, but it's possible that an additional back-end is required. The **grodvi** command converts Groff to DVI for TeX. It's basically a shortcut for groff -Tdvi . Have your computer guess what groff command you need with **grog** $ grog blah.1 groff -man blah.1 $ grog -Thtml blah.1 groff -Thtml -man blah.1
-
Destination Linux 179: Ask Us Anything + Why Linux Gaming Should Matter to Everyone
00:00:00 Intro
00:00:53 Host Introductions
00:01:24 What Michael has been up to
00:03:45 What Noah has been up to
00:05:45 What Ryan has been up to
00:13:24 Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [do.co/dln]
00:14:34 Community Feedback: In Defense of Rolling Release by Nice Micro
00:15:21 Excerpts from Nice Micro’s Video
00:18:15 Our Responses to Nice Micro
00:23:48 How To Send Us Community Feedback
00:23:58 CentOS 8.2 Released & Noah Explains Why This Is Important
00:25:11 Fedora getting updated Mesa drivers
00:25:19 Discussion: Is Red Hat becoming more focused on the Desktop?
00:35:41 Windows’ Fresh Start Tool Breaking Windows
00:37:35 Discussion: Why we’re talking about Windows & WSL
00:38:57 Discussion: Windows Users seem to never blame Windows even while aware of its problems
00:40:34 Michael’s story about helping someone who said Linux was slow when comparing a Brand New Laptop to a 10 Year Old Laptop
00:42:34 Main Topic: Ask Us Anything from the DLN Forum
00:43:25 Q: Why doesn’t Noah have a beard?
00:44:03 Q: Thoughts about Blender being used as a Video Editor?
00:49:34 Q: What’s Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Music or Movie?
00:51:14 Q: Do any of you listen to offline / local music?
00:52:03 Noah offers a simple way industries could eliminate piracy
00:54:24 Ryan’s Answer to offline music (turns out he’s a hipster lol)
00:56:08 Q: Microsoft buys Canonical what do you do?
00:56:36 Noah plays devil’s advocate on Microsoft buying Canonical
00:59:55 “it’s been this long since . . . “
01:00:08 Q: Which superhero would you be?
01:00:50 Q: Why did you make your own Network instead joining a network?
01:03:47 Q: Are there any Microsoft products you guys would actually prefer to use if it were available on linux?
01:05:10 What non-tech-related hobbies do you guys have?
01:05:37 How often does @dasgeek have to replace/refill the bottles behind his monitor?
01:06:20 Do you guys read fiction and if so what are some of your favorite books/series?
01:07:58 Q: you are given a choice for all of your computers to be completely replaced with Windows 8.0 or Linux Mint 19.3 on BTRFS?
01:09:26 Q: What old media-format would you bring back to have it somehow popularized today?
01:10:15 Noah’s dream for a new media format
01:11:45 Gaming: System Shock Reboot
01:12:31 Michael tells his story about finding PC Gaming
01:13:36 Our response to viewers who skip the Gaming section and why you should care about Linux Gaming
01:19:26 Software Spotlight: Photopea (photoshop alternative webapp)
01:24:17 Tip of the Week: fzf (command line search)
01:26:04 Outro
01:26:09 Get more DL like Live Streams Unedited Episodes Join the Patron Post Show & More by Becoming a DL Patron
01:26:27 Show Your Love of Linux & Open Source with DL Swag from the DLN Store
01:26:51 Join Us in the DLN Community (we gave Noah a silly script on this outro and it was totally gold!)
01:27:55 Check out the DestinationLinux.Network for more awesome content!
01:28:14 Check out FrontPageLinux.com for Articles Tutorials Videos and more
01:28:24 the Journey Itself . . .
01:28:35 Patron Post Show (become a Patron to Join us each week!)
-
CubicleNate now on LBRY | Blathering
For the half dozen or so of people that might manage to care, I have decided to start synchronizing my piddly YouTube content over to LBRY. I’d say this is nothing against YouTube but actually, it is. Although I will still use and enjoy YouTube, many of their decisions have shaken my confidence in their ability to be a truly open platform, therefore, I am following the lead of many other “content creators” and also putting my stuff on LBRY.
LBRY is a decentralized video platform that uses blockchain (that cryptocurrency magic) to distribute the video content. That said, I don’t really understand or frankly care how it works, but I do wonder if some videos will eventually get lost in the ether due to this decentralized nature.
Bottom Line Up front: I am not expecting much to come from it and since most of the people I personally enjoy are on YouTube. I am starting to use LBRY a bit, from time to time, because, why not. It’s something somewhat new and shiny and I want to see some sort of competitor to rise up and challenge the top dog.
-
An Overview of Jupyter Notebook (Video)
In this video, you will learn the basics of using the Jupyter Notebook. How to change cells, edit cells, run cells, and much more!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 608 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Thunderbird Conversations and TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24
Linux 5.8-rc3
Well, we had a big merge window, and we have a fairly big rc3 here too. The calm period for rc2 is clearly over. That said, I don't think there's anything _particularly_ scary in here, and the size of this rc is probably simply a direct result of the fact that 5.8 is a big release. It's too early to say if this will mean that we'll have a longer rc period as a result, I'll just have to keep an eye out for how this all progresses. The stats all look fairly normal: about half is drivers (networking is a big chunk, but there's really a bit of everything in there: gpu, sound, usb, you name it). Outside of drivers, we have the usual suspects: arch updates (x86 and arm stand out), core networking, but also core kernel and VM updates. And a fair amount of tooling updates (mostly selftests, but also objtool and virtio). Go forth and test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux in Devices/Embedded: Bootlin, Texas Instruments and Garmin
Oracle's New Papers About Servers With GNU/Linux
Recent comments
58 min 49 sec ago
4 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago