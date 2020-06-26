Meet Fosshost, a Free Hosting Provider for Your FOSS Projects
As its name suggests, Fosshost is a not-for-profit hosting provider for FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) projects. But what makes it stand out is that it’s free to use. Yes, you read it right, it’s absolutely free!
Put together by a group of awesome people, Fosshost is trying to help the free and open source software community, especially projects who can’t afford to pay for hosting, with semi-dedicated virtual private servers, shared mirrors, storage and even domain registration.
Among the FOSS project that are already benefiting from Fosshost’s hosting services, there’s The GNOME Project, Xubuntu, The Xfce Desktop, Manjaro, Xiph.Org Foundation (Icecast, Opus, Speex), ActivityPub (W3), and many others.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 595 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Thunderbird Conversations and TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24
Linux 5.8-rc3
Well, we had a big merge window, and we have a fairly big rc3 here too. The calm period for rc2 is clearly over. That said, I don't think there's anything _particularly_ scary in here, and the size of this rc is probably simply a direct result of the fact that 5.8 is a big release. It's too early to say if this will mean that we'll have a longer rc period as a result, I'll just have to keep an eye out for how this all progresses. The stats all look fairly normal: about half is drivers (networking is a big chunk, but there's really a bit of everything in there: gpu, sound, usb, you name it). Outside of drivers, we have the usual suspects: arch updates (x86 and arm stand out), core networking, but also core kernel and VM updates. And a fair amount of tooling updates (mostly selftests, but also objtool and virtio). Go forth and test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux in Devices/Embedded: Bootlin, Texas Instruments and Garmin
Oracle's New Papers About Servers With GNU/Linux
Recent comments
58 min 49 sec ago
4 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago