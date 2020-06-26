Haiku activity report - May 2020
Kyle Ambroff-Kao continues his work on improving our unit tests, fixing some remaining problems with handling of symlinks.
The ext2 driver now properly report the filesystem name as ext2, 3 or 4 depending on which disk is mounted. This does not change the behavior, but avoids some confusion as previously it always said ext2. We have a single driver for all 3 versions of the filesystem as they are in fact quite similar and share a very large part of the code.
The work on XFS and UFS2 from our GSoC students is also being merged, with initial work towards listing the content of the root directory in progress.
Also: BeOS-Inspired Haiku Working On Supporting Modern CPU Features Like AVX
