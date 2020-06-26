Oracle's New Papers About Servers With GNU/Linux
-
The crucial role of Linux in DevSecOps
DevOps is morphing into DevSecOps, with development teams taking on the responsibility of delivering more secure code, and success dependent on aligned improvements in monitoring, automation, patching, and deployment. The operating systems you deploy, are a key foundational layer of your DevSecOps environment.
In this white paper, Marc Staimer of Dragon Slayer Consulting reviews known Linux issues and impacts to DevSecOps environments in the following areas:
• Security issues
• Performance impacts
• Deployment bottlenecks
-
Economic Value of Linux - Customer Case Studies
In this white paper, the analyst company, Evaluator Group reviews Oracle Linux, taking a close look at what differentiates it based on input from users that have moved their environments from Red Hat Enterprise Linux to Oracle Linux.
In-depth interviews were conducted with customers from healthcare, financial services, consumer and enterprise software, and insurance companies. The findings show the economic impact of Linux- specifically Oracle Linux in their environment, including:
• Increased application performance
• More stable operating environment–resulting in fewer outages
• Reduction in annual OS support costs by 20% to 50%
• Increased automation leading to faster deployment of new IT resources
• Reductions in IT management time
-
Pella Optimizes IT Infrastructure and Reduces License Costs With Oracle Linux and Virtualization
In this article, we will discuss how Pella transformed their IT infrastructure with a newly virtualized environment.
The Pella Corporation is a privately held window and door manufacturing company headquartered in Pella, Iowa. They have manufacturing and sales operations in a number of locations in the United States. Pella Corporation employs more than 8,000 people with 17 manufacturing sites and 200 showrooms throughout the United States and select regions of Canada.
Pella’s continuous business growth has proved to be a big challenge for the IT department. As the company’s needs increased, its older infrastructure, which was based on Unix physical servers, struggled to keep pace. Pella needed a more flexible platform that would allow them to easily build out capacity and improve functionality.
This provided a unique opportunity for the IT team. The team wanted a reliable infrastructure that could support both the current capacity, and easily expand to accommodate growth while keeping costs to a minimum. For these reasons, the IT team decided to move to a virtualized x86-server environment.
As a long time Oracle customer, Pella was already using Oracle applications and Oracle Database. Therefore, Pella was inclined to evaluate Oracle’s Virtualization and Linux solutions to facilitate their IT transformation. Oracle Linux was an obvious choice for Pella primarily because it is optimized for existing Oracle workloads. They also decided to virtualize their environment with Oracle VM mainly for the license structure advantages. With Oracle VM, Pella is able to pin CPUs to specific VMs, which in turn translated to saving on licensing costs for Oracle applications.
-
Mozilla: Thunderbird Conversations and TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24
Linux 5.8-rc3
Well, we had a big merge window, and we have a fairly big rc3 here too. The calm period for rc2 is clearly over. That said, I don't think there's anything _particularly_ scary in here, and the size of this rc is probably simply a direct result of the fact that 5.8 is a big release. It's too early to say if this will mean that we'll have a longer rc period as a result, I'll just have to keep an eye out for how this all progresses. The stats all look fairly normal: about half is drivers (networking is a big chunk, but there's really a bit of everything in there: gpu, sound, usb, you name it). Outside of drivers, we have the usual suspects: arch updates (x86 and arm stand out), core networking, but also core kernel and VM updates. And a fair amount of tooling updates (mostly selftests, but also objtool and virtio). Go forth and test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux in Devices/Embedded: Bootlin, Texas Instruments and Garmin
