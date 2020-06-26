Linux 5.8-rc3
Well, we had a big merge window, and we have a fairly big rc3 here too. The calm period for rc2 is clearly over. That said, I don't think there's anything _particularly_ scary in here, and the size of this rc is probably simply a direct result of the fact that 5.8 is a big release. It's too early to say if this will mean that we'll have a longer rc period as a result, I'll just have to keep an eye out for how this all progresses. The stats all look fairly normal: about half is drivers (networking is a big chunk, but there's really a bit of everything in there: gpu, sound, usb, you name it). Outside of drivers, we have the usual suspects: arch updates (x86 and arm stand out), core networking, but also core kernel and VM updates. And a fair amount of tooling updates (mostly selftests, but also objtool and virtio). Go forth and test, Linus
Also: Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
