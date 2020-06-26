Mozilla: Thunderbird Conversations and TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24
-
Thunderbird Conversations is an add-on for Thunderbird that provides a conversation view for messages. It groups message threads together, including those stored in different folders, and allows easier reading and control for a more efficient workflow.
[...]
The one feature that is currently missing after the rewrite is inline quick reply. This has been of lower priority, as we have focussed on being able to keep the main part of the add-on running with the newer versions of Thunderbird. However, now that 3.1 is stable, I hope to be able to start work on a new version of quick reply soon.
-
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). There are no additional changes other than outstanding security updates. Assuming all goes well, it will go live on Monday afternoon/evening Pacific time.
Linux 5.8-rc3
Well, we had a big merge window, and we have a fairly big rc3 here
too. The calm period for rc2 is clearly over.
That said, I don't think there's anything _particularly_ scary in
here, and the size of this rc is probably simply a direct result of
the fact that 5.8 is a big release. It's too early to say if this will
mean that we'll have a longer rc period as a result, I'll just have to
keep an eye out for how this all progresses.
The stats all look fairly normal: about half is drivers (networking is
a big chunk, but there's really a bit of everything in there: gpu,
sound, usb, you name it).
Outside of drivers, we have the usual suspects: arch updates (x86 and
arm stand out), core networking, but also core kernel and VM updates.
And a fair amount of tooling updates (mostly selftests, but also
objtool and virtio).
Go forth and test,
Linus
Also: Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux in Devices/Embedded: Bootlin, Texas Instruments and Garmin
-
Bootlin has been a participant at the Embedded Linux Conference for many years, and despite the special conditions this year, we will again be participating to this online event, from June 29 to July 1.
-
Texas Instruments unveiled their first 64-bit processor in 2018 with TI AM654 “Keystone III” quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 + dual lockstep Cortex-R5F processor designed for general embedded and industrial applications.
The company is now working on a more powerful processor with J721E SoC with Cortex-A72 cores belonging to the K3 Multicore SoC architecture platform appearing in TI Linux git repository. Ti J721E is a monster of an SoC, not necessarily in terms of CPU processing power, but it has an amazing amount of features and peripherals.
-
I’ve recently bought a Garmin Fenix Multisport Smartwatch. The watch offers support for navigation and maps. By default it came with some topo maps for Europe. However I wanted to use more detailed maps from OpenStreetMap.
[...]
Also there had been problems with the map on fenix. The draw order really matters and I needed to draw forests earlier as they didn’t show up on smartwatch, but worked fine when loaded in QMapShack. My current problem is that building aren’t rendered on the device. The question is if we really want them or leave them out.
[...]
Just download the file and copy it to the GARMIN folder on the device using MTP. In case you want a map for your region you can build it yourself using the MDE.
Oracle's New Papers About Servers With GNU/Linux
-
DevOps is morphing into DevSecOps, with development teams taking on the responsibility of delivering more secure code, and success dependent on aligned improvements in monitoring, automation, patching, and deployment. The operating systems you deploy, are a key foundational layer of your DevSecOps environment.
In this white paper, Marc Staimer of Dragon Slayer Consulting reviews known Linux issues and impacts to DevSecOps environments in the following areas:
• Security issues
• Performance impacts
• Deployment bottlenecks
-
In this white paper, the analyst company, Evaluator Group reviews Oracle Linux, taking a close look at what differentiates it based on input from users that have moved their environments from Red Hat Enterprise Linux to Oracle Linux.
In-depth interviews were conducted with customers from healthcare, financial services, consumer and enterprise software, and insurance companies. The findings show the economic impact of Linux- specifically Oracle Linux in their environment, including:
• Increased application performance
• More stable operating environment–resulting in fewer outages
• Reduction in annual OS support costs by 20% to 50%
• Increased automation leading to faster deployment of new IT resources
• Reductions in IT management time
-
In this article, we will discuss how Pella transformed their IT infrastructure with a newly virtualized environment.
The Pella Corporation is a privately held window and door manufacturing company headquartered in Pella, Iowa. They have manufacturing and sales operations in a number of locations in the United States. Pella Corporation employs more than 8,000 people with 17 manufacturing sites and 200 showrooms throughout the United States and select regions of Canada.
Pella’s continuous business growth has proved to be a big challenge for the IT department. As the company’s needs increased, its older infrastructure, which was based on Unix physical servers, struggled to keep pace. Pella needed a more flexible platform that would allow them to easily build out capacity and improve functionality.
This provided a unique opportunity for the IT team. The team wanted a reliable infrastructure that could support both the current capacity, and easily expand to accommodate growth while keeping costs to a minimum. For these reasons, the IT team decided to move to a virtualized x86-server environment.
As a long time Oracle customer, Pella was already using Oracle applications and Oracle Database. Therefore, Pella was inclined to evaluate Oracle’s Virtualization and Linux solutions to facilitate their IT transformation. Oracle Linux was an obvious choice for Pella primarily because it is optimized for existing Oracle workloads. They also decided to virtualize their environment with Oracle VM mainly for the license structure advantages. With Oracle VM, Pella is able to pin CPUs to specific VMs, which in turn translated to saving on licensing costs for Oracle applications.
Recent comments
58 min 49 sec ago
4 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago