Adriaan de Groot: KSysGuard
Packaging a big stack like the software from the KDE community – Frameworks, Plasma, and all the applications and libraries and tools from the KDE Release Service – takes a fair bit of time and energy. The KDE-FreeBSD team works on both packaging and porting – making sure that KDE applications behave well on FreeBSD just like on other operating systems.
The majority of the work of compatibility happens in Qt, which is also maintained by the KDE-FreeBSD team. Then the KDE frameworks – 80 or so libraries that are small, lightweight, tiered-so-you-know-about-dependencies and LGPL-licensed – pile a bunch of compatibility on top of that for desktop purposes.
But sometimes, an application needs to dig into the system itself. A text editor edits text regardless of the underlying system, but a memory-usage monitor needs to know how to ask the OS about memory-usage.
So this week I spent a fair bit of time in the KSysGuard codebase, because there’s a FreeBSD bug report that says that the memory-usage monitor shows nothing, and another report that says the graph and the status bar don’t match.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 557 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Thunderbird Conversations and TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24
Linux 5.8-rc3
Well, we had a big merge window, and we have a fairly big rc3 here too. The calm period for rc2 is clearly over. That said, I don't think there's anything _particularly_ scary in here, and the size of this rc is probably simply a direct result of the fact that 5.8 is a big release. It's too early to say if this will mean that we'll have a longer rc period as a result, I'll just have to keep an eye out for how this all progresses. The stats all look fairly normal: about half is drivers (networking is a big chunk, but there's really a bit of everything in there: gpu, sound, usb, you name it). Outside of drivers, we have the usual suspects: arch updates (x86 and arm stand out), core networking, but also core kernel and VM updates. And a fair amount of tooling updates (mostly selftests, but also objtool and virtio). Go forth and test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux in Devices/Embedded: Bootlin, Texas Instruments and Garmin
Oracle's New Papers About Servers With GNU/Linux
Recent comments
58 min 49 sec ago
4 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago