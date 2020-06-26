scikit-survival 0.13 Released
Today, I released version 0.13.0 of scikit-survival. Most notably, this release adds sksurv.metrics.brier_score and sksurv.metrics.integrated_brier_score, an updated PEP 517/518 compatible build system, and support for scikit-learn 0.23.
For a full list of changes in scikit-survival 0.13.0, please see the release notes.
