today's leftovers and howtos
Perl Weekly Challenge 66: Divide Integers and Power Integers
Links: June 28, 2020 | Hackaday
We got a nice note from Michelle Thompson this week thanking us for mentioning the GNU Radio Conference in last week’s Links article, and in particular for mentioning the virtual CTF challenge that they’re planning. It turns out that Michelle is deeply involved in designing the virtual CTF challenge, after having worked on the IRL challenges at previous conferences. She shared a few details of how the conference team made the decision to go forward with the virtual challenge, inspired in part by the success of the Hack-A-Sat qualifying rounds, which were also held remotely. It sounds like the GNU Radio CTF challenge will be pretty amazing, with IQ files being distributed to participants in lieu of actually setting up receivers. We wish Michelle and the other challenge coordinators the best of luck with the virtual con, and we really hope a Hackaday reader wins.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Magazine #158
This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : Python, Ubuntu On a 2-in-1 Tablet, and Rawtherapee
* Graphics : Inkscape
* Graphics : Krita for Old Photos
* Linux Loopback
* Everyday Ubuntu : Starting Again
*
Ubports Touch
* Review : Kubuntu, and Xubuntu 20.04
* Ubuntu Games : Into The Breach
plus: News, My Opinion, The Daily Waddle, Q&A, and more.
400 organizations sign open letter to save Open Technology Fund (OTF)
Almost 400 organizations have signed an open letter asking Congress to protect the funding of open source projects following some recent US political turmoil.
Notable signatories include organizations like the Wikimedia Foundation, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Tor Project, Red Hat, Gnome, Digital Ocean, TunnelBear, the Open Source Initiative, AccessNow, Human Rights Watch, and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).
More than 2,300 individuals from the open source and human rights communities have also signed the letter in their names.
How to install vim on OpenSUSE/SUSE Linux using zypper
How to install Master PDF Editor on Ubuntu 20.04
How to play Steam games on Chrome OS with Linux Support
Lm Sensors: It's Simple To Query Your Hardware Temps
Mozilla: Thunderbird Conversations and TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24
Linux 5.8-rc3
Well, we had a big merge window, and we have a fairly big rc3 here too. The calm period for rc2 is clearly over. That said, I don't think there's anything _particularly_ scary in here, and the size of this rc is probably simply a direct result of the fact that 5.8 is a big release. It's too early to say if this will mean that we'll have a longer rc period as a result, I'll just have to keep an eye out for how this all progresses. The stats all look fairly normal: about half is drivers (networking is a big chunk, but there's really a bit of everything in there: gpu, sound, usb, you name it). Outside of drivers, we have the usual suspects: arch updates (x86 and arm stand out), core networking, but also core kernel and VM updates. And a fair amount of tooling updates (mostly selftests, but also objtool and virtio). Go forth and test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux in Devices/Embedded: Bootlin, Texas Instruments and Garmin
Oracle's New Papers About Servers With GNU/Linux
