A minimalist Mac terminal for Linux fans
I have a confession to make: I have been a Mac user for more than 10 years now. At first, I felt a little shame, given my strong Linux background, but the Mac gives me a Unix-like shell and a great window manager. Because of that history, I have a mix of features that will run on macOS but feel familiar to Linux users. There's no reason it can't port over to Linux (and it has!)...
For a long time, my preferred terminal was the basic built-in Terminal.app, but I recently switched to iTerm2 because it has much better customization and profile support. One of its key wins for me is that it's easy to transplant settings from Mac to Mac. For daily use, I prefer the Solarized Dark theme, but for presentations, I have a separate profile that enlarges the text and uses a plain black background with more vibrant colors.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 819 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
25 min 56 sec ago
32 min 29 sec ago
7 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago