DownZemAll! – Qt-based download manager
In the past few weeks, we’ve written reviews of open source software designed to allow downloading videos from YouTube and other similar services without needing to fire up a web browser. We raved over two command-line tools — youtube-dl and You-Get, and also gave a warm reception to Tartube, a GUI tool.
These tools don’t really fall within the definition of a download manager. This term is usually ascribed to software that manages a broader range of files over the internet.
This article examines DownZemAll! (DZA!), an open source standalone download manager. The project also develops a browser extension which works with Firefox and Chrome. The program is a rewrite of DownThemAll!, although that software only offered a browser extension. DZA! can run independently of a web browser.
