Transmission – A Cross-Platform BitTorrent Client for Linux
Transmission is a free cross-platform BitTorrent client built to be simple to use, lightweight, secure, and reliable. The open-source BitTorrent client just received a major update since 2018 in the form of version 3.0 and it is now packing a ton of function enhancements, bug fixes, and performance improvements.
The latest Transmission ships with a new app icon on Linux platforms alongside a symbolic variant for indicating the app is running in GNOME’s top panel. Be on the lookout to know whether your theme overrides the display setting if you’re using a custom theme.
