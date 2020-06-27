A minimalist Mac terminal for Linux fans
I have a confession to make: I have been a Mac user for more than 10 years now. At first, I felt a little shame, given my strong Linux background, but the Mac gives me a Unix-like shell and a great window manager. Because of that history, I have a mix of features that will run on macOS but feel familiar to Linux users. There's no reason it can't port over to Linux (and it has!)...
For a long time, my preferred terminal was the basic built-in Terminal.app, but I recently switched to iTerm2 because it has much better customization and profile support. One of its key wins for me is that it's easy to transplant settings from Mac to Mac. For daily use, I prefer the Solarized Dark theme, but for presentations, I have a separate profile that enlarges the text and uses a plain black background with more vibrant colors.
Use intent parsers for your open source home automation project
In part 1 and part 2 of this series on the Mycroft open source voice assistant, I laid the groundwork for learning how to create a skill. In part 3, I walked through creating an outline for a skill and recommended creating the skill in pure Python first to ensure the methods work as intended. That way, when things go wrong, you know it is related to how your Mycroft skill is constructed and not the code itself.
Download Linux Mint 20 LTS Ulyana with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums
Following Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release, quickly this month Linux Mint 20 just released as Long Term Support version codenamed Ulyana with its Cinnamon, MATE, and XFCE editions. This release will be supported for five years until 2025. This list sums up all necessary download links, mirrors, torrents, and checksums. This also includes guides to download via torrents, verify your obtained files, make the installation media and install this friendly and amazing computer operating system. Go ahead!
Five Favorite Xfce Panel Applets
Here you go, it’s both a bit of a tutorial on how to use Xfce’s panel applets, as well as something of an in-depth look at five of our writer’s favorites.
The Xfce Desktop Environment might be one of Linux’s best kept secrets. Sure, everybody’s heard of Xfce, because on most lists it’s usually the first “alternative” DE, listed right after mainstreamers KDE and Gnome. But unless you’ve actually looked at it or used it, you might think it’s a bare bones simple DE that’s much too basic to be useful.
That’s partially the fault of open source websites, which much to the chagrin of Xfce devs, nearly always refer to it as “minimalist,” or as a desktop intended for older hardware. This leaves some people thinking that Xfce is old school and offers nothing but a bare-bones experience, something like any number of simple Linux windows managers, or even Windows 3.1.
