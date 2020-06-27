Today in Techrights
- [Humour] Nothing Says Feminism Like Microsoft Corporation, JEDI Winner
- Addendum: Notes Associated With Other GNU Redirects, Mostly to GitHub (Microsoft)
- I Won’t Ever Support the FSF Again — That’s Their Own Fault
- The GNU Project is Bleeding Into Microsoft
- Monday Without Microsoft Stores
- When It Comes to Killing Businesses Microsoft Defends Its Crown
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 28, 2020
- Links 28/6/2020: Linux 5.8 RC3 and Nitrux 1.3.0
