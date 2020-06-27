Games: Shallow Space, Crusader Kings III and Lots More
Shallow Space development resumes, moved to Godot Engine
Shallow Space, a 3D sci-fi RTS from 2015 that was initially very promising but ultimately ended up in development hell appears to be alive again.
Writing on Steam, the developer made a post back in May titled "What happened here?" and briefly went over some of the issues. Things like limited resources, things not implemented properly, a publisher backed out on them and a key reseller got hold of a bunch of keys which apparently dried up their sales too.
The developer went onto mention that since then they've continued learning, becoming a better developer and they've decided they're actually going to give it another go and finish Shallow Space. They've been tinkering behind the scenes for a few months now and have begun talking a little more about their plan.
Keep up with Crusader Kings III dev in another explainer video
Inching ever closer to release on September 1, Crusader Kings III sounds very exciting and the latest developer video diary is out going over decision-making, how to cope with stress, changes made to events, and more.
The decision system especially sounds like it will make a lot of interesting stories, how you're always working towards something but there's tons of smaller decisions you will be making often to affect characters.
Short-form narrative game 'We should talk.' arrives July 16
It's not what you say, it's how you say it. We should talk. is an upcoming short-form narrative game about having a chat and it looks delightful.
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, which didn't actually list Linux as a platform, it's confirmed to be releasing with Linux support on July 16. The idea is that it will make you think carefully about the words you choose. Using a 'unique' narrative choice mechanic, you'll craft sentences in response to the in-game characters in We should talk.
Monthly Games I've Played In Linux | June 2020
Show your support and drop a like guys! Showcasing games I've been putting time to within the month, whether they're new or old!
Train Valley 2 hits over 1,000 maps on the Steam Workshop
Need more from Train Valley 2? Well, if you have it on Steam there's an absolute ton of extra community-made content available in the Steam Workshop.
Train Valley 2 is a train tycoon-style strategy puzzle game. You build tracks to deliver people across a map to different industries, to then deliver products to somewhere else. Build tracks, upgrade your locomotives, keep them constantly moving without letting any crash. It's good fun and some of the included levels are quite a challenge. What about when you've finished though?
Including a built-in level editor can seriously help the longevity of a game, as there's obviously only so much a developer can directly make. Thankfully, Train Valley 2 has one and it's pretty easy to use which is likely why they've recently hit over 1,000 extra levels for players to play through.
Celestial Command adds 3D space physics and a new battle mode
Celestial Command, a spaceship crafting survival sandbox game that's currently in Early Access doesn't get a lot of attention but it's quietly getting impressive.
Released into Early Access back in 2014, it's been steadily going a while now. I completely forgot about it in fact, only recently was the first time I actually properly took a look at it. As a huge fan of space games, especially where there's a lot of customization and ship crafting, I'm a bit of a sucker for them and Celestial Command now feels truly promising.
Beyond a Steel Sky to release for Linux PC during July
Beyond a Steel Sky, the exciting looking upcoming game from Revolution Software recently hit Apple Arcade and it appears the Steam release is soon too.
Confirmed to be launching with Linux support, Beyond a Steel Sky is the long awaited sequel to Beneath a Steel Sky. Revolution Software actually are the original developer of Beneath a Steel Sky, plus Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars, Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror and more. With the Apple Arcade release out, they mentioned on Twitter that "July will not go by without you being able to play the game on Steam".
Android Leftovers
AMD EPYC 7F72 Performance On A Linux FSGSBASE-Patched Kernel
Slated for Linux 5.9 is finally mainlining the FSGSBASE patches that have been floating around the kernel mailing list for years. Testing last week showed the tentative x86/fsgsbase patches helping Intel Xeon Linux performance but with AMD also supporting this instruction set extension going back to Bulldozer, how is it looking on the likes of AMD? Here are some benchmarks. In continuation of the Intel benchmarks last week and our various articles in recent times of the FSGSBASE wiring up for the Linux kernel, this article is quite straight-forward in providing some metrics for the AMD impact. For this round of testing an AMD EPYC 7F72 server was used. Assuming the upstream developers don't have second thoughts and not send the support in for Linux 5.9, I'll be back with more desktop/server tests when the 5.9 cycle gets underway in August.
Diskonaut – A Terminal Disk Space Navigator for Linux
diskonaut is a simple terminal disk space navigator built using Rust and supports Linux and macOS. To use it, specify an absolute path in your file system, for example, /home/tecmint or run it in the directory of interest, it will scan the directory and maps it to memory enabling you to explore its contents. It allows you to inspect space usage even during the scanning process. When the scanning is complete, you can navigate through subdirectories, getting a visual treemap representation of what’s consuming your disk space. diskonaut allows you to delete files and directories and as a result, tracks the amount of space you have freed up in the process. It also supports keyboard shortcuts to ease navigation. Read Also: How to Find Out Top Directories and Files (Disk Space) in Linux In this article, you will learn how to install and use diskonaut in Linux systems.
IBM/Red Hat: Sysadmins, Success Stories, Apache Kafka and IBM "AI" Marketing/Hype
