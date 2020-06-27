Android Leftovers
-
Here are almost 100 new features in Android 11
-
Android 11 features we love: Conversations and notification bubbles
-
[Update: T-Mobile in US] Android 10 is now rolling out for the Galaxy Tab S6
-
T-Mobile LG Stylo 5 receives an Android 10 update
-
The LG Stylo 5's Android 10 update is rolling out
-
How to set up a mobile hotspot on Android [Beginner's Guide]
-
How to Send Large Files From Android Smartphones
-
How to download and play Fortnite on Android in 2020?
-
Top 25 best auto-runner games on Android
-
5 best video editing apps for android devices: ActionDirector Video Editor and more
-
11 quick ways to clear space on an overstuffed Android phone
-
Aegis Secure WiFi Smart Deadbolt Works with Android/iOS Phones (Crowdfunding)
-
Remove Unwanted Objects From Photos on Android and iPhone
-
Google is working on a bottom tab switcher strip for Chrome on Android
-
Contacts for Android losing built-in Google Pay integration
-
Realme Watch review: powerful $50 smartwatch for Android users
-
Esper Announces Free Pricing Tier to Support Android IoT Innovation
-
Android smartphones will be able to warn the owners about the reason for incoming calls companies
-
Xgimi's excellent portable Android TV projectors are up to 25% off on Amazon
-
Android's Enterprise program to switch out security update requirements for mandatory transparency
-
Tweak your Samsung Galaxy to give it that stock Android look
-
Waze Announces Brand Refresh, New Moods for Android and iPhone Users
-
AMD EPYC 7F72 Performance On A Linux FSGSBASE-Patched Kernel
Slated for Linux 5.9 is finally mainlining the FSGSBASE patches that have been floating around the kernel mailing list for years. Testing last week showed the tentative x86/fsgsbase patches helping Intel Xeon Linux performance but with AMD also supporting this instruction set extension going back to Bulldozer, how is it looking on the likes of AMD? Here are some benchmarks. In continuation of the Intel benchmarks last week and our various articles in recent times of the FSGSBASE wiring up for the Linux kernel, this article is quite straight-forward in providing some metrics for the AMD impact. For this round of testing an AMD EPYC 7F72 server was used. Assuming the upstream developers don't have second thoughts and not send the support in for Linux 5.9, I'll be back with more desktop/server tests when the 5.9 cycle gets underway in August.
Diskonaut – A Terminal Disk Space Navigator for Linux
diskonaut is a simple terminal disk space navigator built using Rust and supports Linux and macOS. To use it, specify an absolute path in your file system, for example, /home/tecmint or run it in the directory of interest, it will scan the directory and maps it to memory enabling you to explore its contents. It allows you to inspect space usage even during the scanning process. When the scanning is complete, you can navigate through subdirectories, getting a visual treemap representation of what’s consuming your disk space. diskonaut allows you to delete files and directories and as a result, tracks the amount of space you have freed up in the process. It also supports keyboard shortcuts to ease navigation. Read Also: How to Find Out Top Directories and Files (Disk Space) in Linux In this article, you will learn how to install and use diskonaut in Linux systems.
IBM/Red Hat: Sysadmins, Success Stories, Apache Kafka and IBM "AI" Marketing/Hype
