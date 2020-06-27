Python Programming and GSoC
-
Getting Started With The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Python SDK
In a recent blog post I illustrated how to use the OCI Command Line Interface (CLI) in shell scripts.
While the OCI CLI is comprehensive and powerful, it may not be the best solution when you need to handle a lot of data in shell scripts. In such cases using a programming language such as Python and the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Python SDK makes more sense. Data manipulation is much easier, and the API is —as expected— more complex.
-
Where’s your code? Debugging ImportErrors in your Docker image
Your code runs fine on your computer, but when you try to package it with Docker you keep getting ImportErrors: Python can’t find your code.
There are multiple reasons why this can happen, some of them Python-specific, some of them Docker-specific. So let’s go through a step-by-step process to figuring out what the problem is, and how to fix it.
-
Python's reduce(): From Functional to Pythonic Style
Python’s reduce() is a function that implements a mathematical technique called folding or reduction. reduce() is useful when you need to apply a function to an iterable and reduce it to a single cumulative value. Python’s reduce() is popular among developers with a functional programming background, but Python has more to offer.
In this tutorial, you’ll cover how reduce() works and how to use it effectively. You’ll also cover some alternative Python tools that can be more Pythonic, readable, and efficient than reduce().
-
PyDev of the Week: Florian Dahlitz
This week we welcome Florian Dahlitz (@DahlitzF) as our PyDev of the Week! Florian is a contributor to the CPython programming language and the PyTest framework. He is also a contributor to Real Python. You can check out Florian’s personal blog or get his newsletter to keep up-to-date with him.
-
Contrarian view on mutable default arguments.
The use of mutable defaults is probably the most infamous Python gotcha. Default values are evaluated at definition time, which means mutating them will be persistent across multiple calls. Many articles on this topic even use the same append example.
-
Tryton News: Security Release for issue9405
A vulnerability in sao has been found by Coopengo and solved by Nicolas Évrard.
With issue 9405, the web client does not escape the HTML tags from user data in richtext widgets. This allows cross-site scripting attacks which can result in session hijacking, persistent phishing attacks, and persistent external redirects to a malicious source.
-
Tryton News: Security Release for issue9394
With issue9394, the web client does not escape the HTML tags from user data. This allows cross-site scripting attacks which can result in session hijacking, persistent phishing attacks, and persistent external redirects to a malicious source.
-
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 set for release
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 is complete and ready for a planned release on July 2. Leap is the version based on SUSE Linux Enterprise, but with many updated packages; see the 15.2 features page for an overview of what's coming. "Leap 15.2 is filled with several containerization technologies like Singularity, which bring containers and reproducibility to scientific computing and the high-performance computing (HPC) world. Singularity first appeared in the Leap distribution in Leap 42.3 and provides functionality to build smallest minimal containers and runs the containers as single application environments. Another official package in Leap 15.2 is libcontainers-common, which allows the configuration of files and manpages shared by tools that are based on the github.com/containers libraries, such as Buildah, CRI-O, Podman and Skopeo. Docker containers and tooling make building and shipping applications easy and fast." Also: openSUSE Leap 15.2 is Gold!
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 146 released
The next Core Update for IPFire is available. It updates the IPFire kernel, enhances its hardening and adds mitigations for Intel's latest hardware vulnerabilities... Arne has rebased the IPFire kernel on version 4.14.184 from the Linux kernel developers and integrated our custom patches into this release. It brings various stability and security fixes. This kernel brings mitigations for processor vulnerabilities in Intel's processors and includes updates of Intel's microcode.
Cadmus is a new Linux UI for managing microphone noise suppression
Are your voice chat friends getting bothered by your fancy new loud mechanical keyboard? Or perhaps you're doing an audio recording and need everything in the background to shutup - enter Cadmus. I'm sure many of you have been there, getting distracted while playing an online game because one of your crew sounds like an elephant jumping on a keyboard while they furiously press WASD or angrily type in the chat. Noise suppression helps with anything remotely like that. On Windows there's a lot of solutions, on Linux there's not so much that's actually user friendly. Cadmus aims to hopefully help a little there, giving Linux users a very simply notification icon UI to enable noise supression - using the PulseAudio Noise Supression Plugin from werman.
Ubuntu and Devices
