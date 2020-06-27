Language Selection

Security: Patches, Josh Bressers, FUD and NIST 800-53 Revision 4 Mappings for Wind River Linux

Security
  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (libtasn1-6, libtirpc, mcabber, picocom, pngquant, trafficserver, and zziplib), Fedora (curl and xen), openSUSE (bluez, ceph, chromium, curl, grafana, grafana-piechart-panel,, graphviz, mariadb, and mercurial), Oracle (nghttp2), Red Hat (microcode_ctl), SUSE (mutt, python3-requests, and tomcat), and Ubuntu (glib-networking and mailman).

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 203 – Humans, conferences, and security: let me think and get back to you in a bit

    Josh and Kurt talk about human behavior. The conversation makes its way to conferences and the perpetual question of if a conference is useful or not. We come to the agreement the big shows aren’t what they used to be, but things like BSides are great experiences.

  • New Chinese malware targeting Windows, Linux machines [Ed: So.... do not install it?]
  • Chinese malware ''Golang'' targeting Windows, Linux machines

    Cyber-security researchers have identified a new variant of cryptominer malware from China-based hackers that is targeting both Windows and Linux machines.

    Called Golang, the new malware variant is aiming at mining Monero, an open-source cryptocurrency created in 2014, according to US-based cyber security firm Barracuda Networks.

  • This Chinese malware is affecting Windows, Linux devices: Here's how
  • New Republican bill latest in long line to force encryption backdoors

    In what seems like Groundhog Day when it comes to encrypted communications, a group of Republican senators last week introduced the Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act, which aims to end the use of so-called “warrant-proof” encrypted technology by terrorists and criminals. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced this latest measure to find a way for law enforcement to gain access to devices and data that are protected by unbreakable encryption methods.

    [...]

    The efforts by lawmakers and federal law enforcement agencies to force Silicon Valley and the tech industry to build backdoors into encrypted devices and communications go back to 1993 when the Clinton Administration’s proposed to create a “Clipper Chip” so the NSA could intercept encrypted voice communications. Since then, a number of proposals to bypass or otherwise negate encryption have been introduced and failed.

    The best known of these anti-encryption efforts is the legal fight waged by former FBI Director James Comey with Apple to force the Cupertino giant into helping the Bureau break into the iPhone of a mass shooter in San Bernardino. Most recently, a bipartisan bill, the EARN-IT Act, which is also backed by Senator Graham, has been widely condemned as a sneak attack on end-to-end encryption.

    The Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act comes after Attorney General William Barr coined a new euphemistic phrase for encryption backdoors, “lawful access,” and began promoting the idea of court-authorized access to the content of encrypted communications. It’s no surprise, then, that Barr is an enthusiastic backer of the bill.

  • Ramping up security options with new NIST 800-53 Mappings

    “More than ever, organizations must balance a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape against the need to fulfill business requirements.” To that extent, Wind River has NIST 800-53 Revision 4 mappings for VxWorks, Wind River Linux, and Wind River + Star Lab Titanium showing 100% coverage of the applicable controls

    These mappings are in a database format, so that they can be directly consumable by our customers’ requirements management tool for their efforts in showing compliance to the allocation of the controls to their system. Our mappings are expanding on our on-going Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) work for both VxWorks and Wind River Linux. This ensures maximum value to our customers and minimizes disruption to the configuration of their platforms.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 set for release

OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 is complete and ready for a planned release on July 2. Leap is the version based on SUSE Linux Enterprise, but with many updated packages; see the 15.2 features page for an overview of what's coming. "Leap 15.2 is filled with several containerization technologies like Singularity, which bring containers and reproducibility to scientific computing and the high-performance computing (HPC) world. Singularity first appeared in the Leap distribution in Leap 42.3 and provides functionality to build smallest minimal containers and runs the containers as single application environments. Another official package in Leap 15.2 is libcontainers-common, which allows the configuration of files and manpages shared by tools that are based on the github.com/containers libraries, such as Buildah, CRI-O, Podman and Skopeo. Docker containers and tooling make building and shipping applications easy and fast." Read more Also: openSUSE Leap 15.2 is Gold!

IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 146 released

The next Core Update for IPFire is available. It updates the IPFire kernel, enhances its hardening and adds mitigations for Intel's latest hardware vulnerabilities... Arne has rebased the IPFire kernel on version 4.14.184 from the Linux kernel developers and integrated our custom patches into this release. It brings various stability and security fixes. This kernel brings mitigations for processor vulnerabilities in Intel's processors and includes updates of Intel's microcode. Read more

Cadmus is a new Linux UI for managing microphone noise suppression

Are your voice chat friends getting bothered by your fancy new loud mechanical keyboard? Or perhaps you're doing an audio recording and need everything in the background to shutup - enter Cadmus. I'm sure many of you have been there, getting distracted while playing an online game because one of your crew sounds like an elephant jumping on a keyboard while they furiously press WASD or angrily type in the chat. Noise suppression helps with anything remotely like that. On Windows there's a lot of solutions, on Linux there's not so much that's actually user friendly. Cadmus aims to hopefully help a little there, giving Linux users a very simply notification icon UI to enable noise supression - using the PulseAudio Noise Supression Plugin from werman. Read more

Ubuntu and Devices

  • Top laptops for day-to-day work you can buy in India

    However, it runs on the Ubuntu operating system. So, if you are looking for Windows, then you may consider other laptops.

  • Installing ROS in LXD Containers

    It’s the season for updates. The last few weeks have ushered in ROS 1 Noetic and ROS 2 Foxy, both of which target the recently released Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. As always, new releases come with trepidation: how can I install new software and test compatibility, yet keep my own environment stable until I know I’m ready to upgrade? This is one of the many good reasons to dive into containers In this blog post we’ll create a base LXD profile with the ROS software repositories and full graphical capabilities enabled. Launch containers to meet your robotics needs: everything from software development and system testing through robot operations can be covered within containers.

  • What is Apache Kafka and will it transform your cloud?

    Everyone hates waiting in a queue. On the other hand, when you’re moving gigabytes of data around a cloud environment, message queues are your best friend. Enter Apache Kafka. Apache Kafka enables organisations to create message queues for large volumes of data. That’s about it – it does one simple but critical element of cloud-native strategies, really well. Let’s look at the three significant benefits, challenges and use cases of Apache Kafka, and the easiest way to get it running in production.

  • Upcoming RTD1619 Media Players – Dune HD Pro 4K II, Zidoo Z9X, and Zidoo X

    Realtek RTD1619 hexa-core Cortex-A55 media SoC was first spotted in 2018 in the Linux source code. Since no products had been launched based on RTD1619, I had mostly forgotten about the processor until I wrote about RTD1395 powered Dune HD RealBox 4K. I was then informed about the upcoming Dune HD Pro 4K II, and a quick search reveals Zidoo is also working on its own RTD1619 media players with Zidoo Z9X and Zidoo X models. [...] Zidoo Z9X runs Android 9.0 and OpenWrt OS simultaneously just like in the company’s Zidoo X9S TV box where Android manages apps and multimedia functions, and OpenWrt Linux handles the NAS functions.

  • Whiskey Lake signage player supports dual 4K displays

    Axiomtek’s compact, Linux-friendly “DSP501-527” signage player is built around an 8th Gen CPU and supports dual 4K displays with DP++ and HDMI 2.0. Other features include 5x USB, GbE, M.2 M-key for NVMe, and M.2 E- and B-key slots for wireless or Myriad X AI. Axiomtek has launched a fanless, partially ruggedized digital signage player that supports dual 4K displays and supports Intel Myriad X technology. Aimed at digital signage applications including menu and directory boards, self-service kiosks, and video walls, the DSP501-527 runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors.

