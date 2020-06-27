Ubuntu and Devices
-
Top laptops for day-to-day work you can buy in India
However, it runs on the Ubuntu operating system. So, if you are looking for Windows, then you may consider other laptops.
-
Installing ROS in LXD Containers
It’s the season for updates. The last few weeks have ushered in ROS 1 Noetic and ROS 2 Foxy, both of which target the recently released Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. As always, new releases come with trepidation: how can I install new software and test compatibility, yet keep my own environment stable until I know I’m ready to upgrade? This is one of the many good reasons to dive into containers
In this blog post we’ll create a base LXD profile with the ROS software repositories and full graphical capabilities enabled. Launch containers to meet your robotics needs: everything from software development and system testing through robot operations can be covered within containers.
-
What is Apache Kafka and will it transform your cloud?
Everyone hates waiting in a queue. On the other hand, when you’re moving gigabytes of data around a cloud environment, message queues are your best friend. Enter Apache Kafka.
Apache Kafka enables organisations to create message queues for large volumes of data. That’s about it – it does one simple but critical element of cloud-native strategies, really well. Let’s look at the three significant benefits, challenges and use cases of Apache Kafka, and the easiest way to get it running in production.
-
Upcoming RTD1619 Media Players – Dune HD Pro 4K II, Zidoo Z9X, and Zidoo X
Realtek RTD1619 hexa-core Cortex-A55 media SoC was first spotted in 2018 in the Linux source code. Since no products had been launched based on RTD1619, I had mostly forgotten about the processor until I wrote about RTD1395 powered Dune HD RealBox 4K.
I was then informed about the upcoming Dune HD Pro 4K II, and a quick search reveals Zidoo is also working on its own RTD1619 media players with Zidoo Z9X and Zidoo X models.
[...]
Zidoo Z9X runs Android 9.0 and OpenWrt OS simultaneously just like in the company’s Zidoo X9S TV box where Android manages apps and multimedia functions, and OpenWrt Linux handles the NAS functions.
-
Whiskey Lake signage player supports dual 4K displays
Axiomtek’s compact, Linux-friendly “DSP501-527” signage player is built around an 8th Gen CPU and supports dual 4K displays with DP++ and HDMI 2.0. Other features include 5x USB, GbE, M.2 M-key for NVMe, and M.2 E- and B-key slots for wireless or Myriad X AI.
Axiomtek has launched a fanless, partially ruggedized digital signage player that supports dual 4K displays and supports Intel Myriad X technology. Aimed at digital signage applications including menu and directory boards, self-service kiosks, and video walls, the DSP501-527 runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 883 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 set for release
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 is complete and ready for a planned release on July 2. Leap is the version based on SUSE Linux Enterprise, but with many updated packages; see the 15.2 features page for an overview of what's coming. "Leap 15.2 is filled with several containerization technologies like Singularity, which bring containers and reproducibility to scientific computing and the high-performance computing (HPC) world. Singularity first appeared in the Leap distribution in Leap 42.3 and provides functionality to build smallest minimal containers and runs the containers as single application environments. Another official package in Leap 15.2 is libcontainers-common, which allows the configuration of files and manpages shared by tools that are based on the github.com/containers libraries, such as Buildah, CRI-O, Podman and Skopeo. Docker containers and tooling make building and shipping applications easy and fast." Also: openSUSE Leap 15.2 is Gold!
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 146 released
The next Core Update for IPFire is available. It updates the IPFire kernel, enhances its hardening and adds mitigations for Intel's latest hardware vulnerabilities... Arne has rebased the IPFire kernel on version 4.14.184 from the Linux kernel developers and integrated our custom patches into this release. It brings various stability and security fixes. This kernel brings mitigations for processor vulnerabilities in Intel's processors and includes updates of Intel's microcode.
Cadmus is a new Linux UI for managing microphone noise suppression
Are your voice chat friends getting bothered by your fancy new loud mechanical keyboard? Or perhaps you're doing an audio recording and need everything in the background to shutup - enter Cadmus. I'm sure many of you have been there, getting distracted while playing an online game because one of your crew sounds like an elephant jumping on a keyboard while they furiously press WASD or angrily type in the chat. Noise suppression helps with anything remotely like that. On Windows there's a lot of solutions, on Linux there's not so much that's actually user friendly. Cadmus aims to hopefully help a little there, giving Linux users a very simply notification icon UI to enable noise supression - using the PulseAudio Noise Supression Plugin from werman.
Ubuntu and Devices
Recent comments
15 min 23 sec ago
35 min 21 sec ago
2 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
11 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 15 min ago