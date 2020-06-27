CutiePi tablet based on Raspberry Pi CM3+ starts at $169
On Kickstarter: a $169 and up, open source “CutiePi” tablet that runs a Linux- and Qt-based stack on a quad-core, 1.2GHz Raspberry Pi CM3+ Lite. You also get an 8-inch, 1280 x 800 touchsceen, a 5000mAh battery, and USB and micro-HDMI ports.
Taiwanese startup CutiePi, Which has been teasing details about its Raspberry Pi Compute Module based CutiePi tablet since last August, will go live on Kickstarter on Tuesday. The 8-inch tablet starts at a super early bird price of $169 and features a CutiePi UI shell based on Qt and Raspberry Pi OS (the latest version of Raspbian). The tablet is OSHWA-certified for open source hardware compliance and will also be available in a PCB-only package.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 917 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: OpenGL 3.1 and AMDGPU
Welcome to Lua 5.4
Lua is a powerful, efficient, lightweight, embeddable scripting language developed by a team at PUC-Rio, the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Lua is free software used in many products and projects around the world. Lua's official web site provides complete information about Lua, including an executive summary and updated documentation, especially the reference manual, which may differ slightly from the local copy distributed in this package. Also: Lua 5.4 Released With New Garbage Collection Mode, Warning System
GNU Radio Conference and Many GNU Releases
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
8 min 32 sec ago
1 hour 30 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago