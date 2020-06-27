Language Selection

Virtual Assistants for Linux You Can Use on Your Desktop

GNU
Linux

Mycroft is an open-source voice assistant that runs on a number of platforms including Linux. The company even provides hardware devices that run the assistant.

Graphics: OpenGL 3.1 and AMDGPU

  • Zink GL-On-Vulkan Driver Approaching OpenGL 3.1 Support

    Zink is the generic OpenGL over Vulkan driver that has been in development as part of Mesa's Gallium3D code. It was just earlier this month that Zink achieved OpenGL 3.0 support and now it looks like OpenGL 3.1 will soon be flipped on. Thanks to relying upon Gallium3D, Zink has already much of OpenGL 3.1 support in place for a while but has been blocked by NV_primitive_restart and ARB_uniform_buffer_object. These remaining extensions should be wrapped up soon.

  • Opengl 3.1

    Not really, but I didn’t get around to blogging on Friday because I was working until pretty late on something that’s Kind Of A Big Deal. Not really, but it’s probably more interesting than my posts about unhandled ALUs.

  • AMD Publishes AMDGPU UVD Firmware For Southern Islands

    Recently AMD posted UVD video decode support for GCN 1.0 with the AMDGPU driver, one of the long holdouts for letting the AMDGPU DRM driver approach feature parity with the longstanding Radeon DRM driver that is the default for GCN 1.0/1.1 era GPUs. That AMDGPU UVD GCN 1.0 decode support is going into the Linux 5.9 kernel later this summer after years ago Radeon driver developers largely dismissed the efforts of porting the UVD decode capability for these original GCN graphics cards over to AMDGPU. One of the reasons that this wasn't possible previously was AMD hadn't published the necessary firmware binaries for GCN 1.0 UVD that were compatible with the AMDGPU driver and just for the older Radeon DRM driver. But hitting linux-firmware.git today are those firmware files.

Welcome to Lua 5.4

Lua is a powerful, efficient, lightweight, embeddable scripting language developed by a team at PUC-Rio, the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Lua is free software used in many products and projects around the world. Lua's official web site provides complete information about Lua, including an executive summary and updated documentation, especially the reference manual, which may differ slightly from the local copy distributed in this package. Read more Also: Lua 5.4 Released With New Garbage Collection Mode, Warning System

GNU Radio Conference and Many GNU Releases

  • Hardware Challengem Ham Radio

    We got a nice note from Michelle Thompson this week thanking us for mentioning the GNU Radio Conference in last week’s Links article, and in particular for mentioning the virtual CTF challenge that they’re planning. It turns out that Michelle is deeply involved in designing the virtual CTF challenge, after having worked on the IRL challenges at previous conferences. She shared a few details of how the conference team made the decision to go forward with the virtual challenge, inspired in part by the success of the Hack-A-Sat qualifying rounds, which were also held remotely. It sounds like the GNU Radio CTF challenge will be pretty amazing, with IQ files being distributed to participants in lieu of actually setting up receivers. We wish Michelle and the other challenge coordinators the best of luck with the virtual con, and we really hope a Hackaday reader wins.

  • June GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: Twelve new releases!

    adns-1.6.0 bison-3.6.4 chess-6.2.7 gnun-1.0 guile-3.0.4 libmicrohttpd-0.9.71 linux-libre-5.7-gnu mcsim-6.2.0 mit-scheme-11.0.90 parallel-20200622 r-4.0.2 shepherd-0.8.1

Android Leftovers

