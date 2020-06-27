Language Selection

Panorama - Part I Of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Review

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 30th of June 2020 07:59:10 AM
Reviews
Ubuntu

This is the first part of my review and here I talk about its Look and Feel or let me word it panorama. First, I present you here a video I name it Ubuntu 20.04 in One Minute that reveals to you the panorama of this amazing computer operating system including desktop animation effects and how one interacts with everything inside it. Second, I present you long explanations following it to emphasize the improvements since the age of Hardy Heron version twelve years ago. In panorama, it got so many changes in order to make it just works for most people yet still unique with its own humanity for human beings. So, let's go to the review and see you in the next part!

The 13 Best Music Players for Ubuntu & Linux Mint

We all love listening to music. Well, at least most of us do. Whether it’s just listening to cool ambient music as we work on our PC or unwinding after a long day’s work, music plays a crucial role in our everyday lives. In this article, we have put together a list of some of the most popular music players that you can install on your system and play your favorite music as you blow off some steam. Read more

Virtual Assistants for Linux You Can Use on Your Desktop

Mycroft is an open-source voice assistant that runs on a number of platforms including Linux. The company even provides hardware devices that run the assistant. Read more

Python Programming

  • Build Your Own Domain Specific Language in Python With textX

    Programming languages are a powerful tool and can be used to create all manner of applications, however sometimes their syntax is more cumbersome than necessary. For some industries or subject areas there is already an agreed upon set of concepts that can be used to express your logic. For those cases you can create a Domain Specific Language, or DSL to make it easier to write programs that can express the necessary logic with a custom syntax. In this episode Igor Dejanović shares his work on textX and how you can use it to build your own DSLs with Python. He explains his motivations for creating it, how it compares to other tools in the Python ecosystem for building parsers, and how you can use it to build your own custom languages.

  • python-bugzilla REST API support

    I just released python-bugzilla 2.4.0. The main interesting bit it adds is support for Bugzilla's REST API. All previous versions of python-bugzilla and /usr/bin/bugzilla only used the XMLRPC API, but that is deprecated in Bugzilla 5.0+ and all new API development is taking place on the REST API. In practice there isn't any released bugzilla version that has big differences between the two API versions. On bugzilla.redhat.com specifically the XMLRPC API is still recommended, because some custom features are not available over REST yet. Note though that bugzilla.mozilla.org is looking at disabling the XMLRPC API entirely, but they are usually ahead of the Bugzilla curve.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In | Gsoc'2020 | #5

    Fourth week of GSOC was slightly different than what I wanted it to be like. My struggle with a stable internet connection and area lockdown due to COVID19 precautionary measures were just too overwhelming , Though its been a while with this struggle but things were at a peak this week and I couldnt make a PR until saturday when things calmed a little. And that was a slight relief.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC: Week 5: improve CVEDB

    I have finished my work on improving cvedb this week. I am using aiohttp to download NVD dataset instead of requesting with multiprocessing pool. This has improved our downloading speed since now every tasks are downloading concurrently in same thread instead of 4 tasks at a time with process pool. I have also measured performance of aiosqlite but it was significantly slower while writing to database so, I decided to keep writing process synchronous. I have also added a beautiful progressbar with the help of rich module. So, now user can get feedback about progress of the downloading and updating database. Here is the demo of how does it look now.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly checkin #5
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In - 4

CutiePi tablet based on Raspberry Pi CM3+ starts at $169

On Kickstarter: a $169 and up, open source “CutiePi” tablet that runs a Linux- and Qt-based stack on a quad-core, 1.2GHz Raspberry Pi CM3+ Lite. You also get an 8-inch, 1280 x 800 touchsceen, a 5000mAh battery, and USB and micro-HDMI ports. Taiwanese startup CutiePi, Which has been teasing details about its Raspberry Pi Compute Module based CutiePi tablet since last August, will go live on Kickstarter on Tuesday. The 8-inch tablet starts at a super early bird price of $169 and features a CutiePi UI shell based on Qt and Raspberry Pi OS (the latest version of Raspbian). The tablet is OSHWA-certified for open source hardware compliance and will also be available in a PCB-only package. Read more

