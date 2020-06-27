We all love listening to music. Well, at least most of us do. Whether it’s just listening to cool ambient music as we work on our PC or unwinding after a long day’s work, music plays a crucial role in our everyday lives. In this article, we have put together a list of some of the most popular music players that you can install on your system and play your favorite music as you blow off some steam.

Python Programming Build Your Own Domain Specific Language in Python With textX Programming languages are a powerful tool and can be used to create all manner of applications, however sometimes their syntax is more cumbersome than necessary. For some industries or subject areas there is already an agreed upon set of concepts that can be used to express your logic. For those cases you can create a Domain Specific Language, or DSL to make it easier to write programs that can express the necessary logic with a custom syntax. In this episode Igor Dejanović shares his work on textX and how you can use it to build your own DSLs with Python. He explains his motivations for creating it, how it compares to other tools in the Python ecosystem for building parsers, and how you can use it to build your own custom languages.

python-bugzilla REST API support I just released python-bugzilla 2.4.0. The main interesting bit it adds is support for Bugzilla's REST API. All previous versions of python-bugzilla and /usr/bin/bugzilla only used the XMLRPC API, but that is deprecated in Bugzilla 5.0+ and all new API development is taking place on the REST API. In practice there isn't any released bugzilla version that has big differences between the two API versions. On bugzilla.redhat.com specifically the XMLRPC API is still recommended, because some custom features are not available over REST yet. Note though that bugzilla.mozilla.org is looking at disabling the XMLRPC API entirely, but they are usually ahead of the Bugzilla curve.

PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In | Gsoc'2020 | #5 Fourth week of GSOC was slightly different than what I wanted it to be like. My struggle with a stable internet connection and area lockdown due to COVID19 precautionary measures were just too overwhelming , Though its been a while with this struggle but things were at a peak this week and I couldnt make a PR until saturday when things calmed a little. And that was a slight relief.

PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC: Week 5: improve CVEDB I have finished my work on improving cvedb this week. I am using aiohttp to download NVD dataset instead of requesting with multiprocessing pool. This has improved our downloading speed since now every tasks are downloading concurrently in same thread instead of 4 tasks at a time with process pool. I have also measured performance of aiosqlite but it was significantly slower while writing to database so, I decided to keep writing process synchronous. I have also added a beautiful progressbar with the help of rich module. So, now user can get feedback about progress of the downloading and updating database. Here is the demo of how does it look now.

PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly checkin #5

PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In - 4