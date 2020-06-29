OSS, Consortia and Programming Leftovers
Apache Advances Multiple Open Source Cloud Efforts
The Apache Software Foundation updates a number of its open source cloud projects, including Apache Libcloud, Traffic Control and CloudStack, with new functionalities
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn D
D is a general-purpose systems programming language with a C-like syntax that compiles to native code.
It is statically typed and supports both automatic (garbage collected) and manual memory management.
D programs are structured as modules that can be compiled separately and linked with external libraries to create native libraries or executables.
Worrying about the npm ecosystem
The npm ecosystem seems unwell. If you are concerned with security, reliability, or long-term maintenance, it is almost impossible to pick a suitable package to use — both because there are 1.3 million packages available, and even if you find one that is well documented and maintained, it might depend on hundreds of other packages, with dependency trees stretching ten or more levels deep — as one developer, it’s impossible to validate them all.
I spend some time measuring the extent of the problem.
I suggest that this is a social problem, more than a technical one, and propose a semi-social solution: a human-maintained subset of the total registry, based on shared criteria by which a “healthy” package can receive a seal of approval. One criterion would be to only depend on other approved packages.
Be a better Scrabble player with a Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera
Learning openshift: a good moment to revisit awk too
I can’t believe I spent all these years using only grep.
2020.26 Cloud Gone
The Conference in the Cloud is over. All that’s left is a number of videos (and some slides):
Handling Perl character codes is very easy even for beginners.
I feel that Perl users are losing confidence because of negative feedback from other communities.
The opinions of people who intend to harm Perl are 99% useless in my experience.
Handling character codes is actually simple.
Because all you have to do is remember the following three things.
1. use utf8 and save file as UTF-8
2. if you print text, encode text to platform charset(Linux is UTF-8, Windows is cp932)
3. if you get text from outside, decode text from platform charset(Linux is UTF-8, Windows is cp932)
If "use v7;" enabled "use utf8", it would be less memorable and less mistake.
OASIS Open Joins Open Source Initiative
“OASIS Open and OSI have been informal collaborators on licensing and other topics from the early days of the OpenDocument Format to our recent Open Projects Program,” noted Guy Martin, Executive Director of OASIS Open. “We are delighted to formalize our relationship as a sign of our mutual commitment to expanding the role of open source in the standards definition process and look forward to an exciting future for this combined open ecosystem.”
Founded in 1993, the OASIS Open community is committed to advancing work that lowers cost, improves efficiency, stimulates innovation, grows global markets, and promotes interoperability. Each project operates independently under OASIS’s industry-leading process and clear Intellectual Property Rights.
Begun in 2019, the OASIS Open Projects program provides open source communities with foundation-level support—for governance, intellectual property (IP) management, collaboration tools, outreach and events—with an optional path to standardization and de jure approval for reference in international policy and procurement. Open Projects lets communities choose from seven currently-supported, OSI-approved licenses.
Gopherspace in the Year 2020
Today the Gopher protocol has been supplanted almost completely by the HTTP protocol upon which the World Wide Web is based. Though the Internet has changed considerably, Gopher servers are still around. Text is still mostly what users see in gopherspace, and it can still be navigated with gopher-capable Internet browsers. Sadly, only one Veronica search engine appears to operate today. Now, When a user navigates through gopherspace with the Veronica search engine, by following links, or by entering URL's into his browser, he has an experience in many ways similar to surfing the modern Internet.
Though about two dozen Internet browsers can still access gopherspace, either natively or with plugins, I will only talk about one. I'll focus on the Lynx browser, because it is readily available, easy to use, and powerful. The Lynx browser also runs on all the major operating systems. I'll show readers how to use the Lynx browser to get into gopherspace and have a look around.
