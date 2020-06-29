Zorin OS Privacy Pack
Search engine - Startpage.com - visit this privacy focused search engine and click to make it default instead of Google.
Tracker protection - uBlock Origin - install this addon to your web browser and it will block all advertisements as well as online trackers.
Browsing security - HTTPS Everywhere - install this addon too and automatically every connection to websites will be forcefully encrypted.
