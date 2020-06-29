Android Leftovers

Compact embedded system showcases 5-core HiSilicon HI3559A

Aaeon’s compact “Boxer-8410AI” embedded AI edge system runs Linux on a penta-core, Cortex-A73 and -A53 based HiSilicon HI3559A with an AI-enabled VPU. Aaeon has posted a product page for its first Boxer computer to support the 5-core, Arm-based HiSilicon HI3559A SoC. Although the HI3559A was announced back in 2017 as a camera SoC that supports up to [email protected] input, the Boxer-8410AI has no MIPI-CSI or other camera interfaces, and the dual GbE ports lack PoE for powering IP cameras.

Review: System76’s Lemur Pro

If you’re a Linux user on the hunt for a new laptop, there’s quite a bit of preparation and research you must do on top of the regular research buying such an expensive piece of equipment already entails. Reading forum posts from other Linux users with the laptop you’re interested in, hunting for detailed specifications to make sure that specific chip version or that exact piece of exotic hardware is fully supported, checking to see if your favourite distribution has adequate support for it, and so on. There is, however, another way. While vastly outnumbered, there are laptops sold with Linux preinstalled. Even some of the big manufacturers, such as Dell, sell laptops with Linux preinstalled, but often only on older models that have been out for a while, or while not fully supporting all hardware (the fingerprint reader and infrared camera on my XPS 13 were not supported by Linux, for instance). For the likes of Dell, Linux in the consumer space is an afterthought, a minor diversion, and it shows.