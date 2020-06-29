Compact embedded system showcases 5-core HiSilicon HI3559A
Aaeon’s compact “Boxer-8410AI” embedded AI edge system runs Linux on a penta-core, Cortex-A73 and -A53 based HiSilicon HI3559A with an AI-enabled VPU.
Aaeon has posted a product page for its first Boxer computer to support the 5-core, Arm-based HiSilicon HI3559A SoC. Although the HI3559A was announced back in 2017 as a camera SoC that supports up to [email protected] input, the Boxer-8410AI has no MIPI-CSI or other camera interfaces, and the dual GbE ports lack PoE for powering IP cameras.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 210 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 hours 3 min ago
5 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 1 sec ago
19 hours 22 min ago