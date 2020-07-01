Ex-Solus Dev is Now Creating a Truly Modern Linux Distribution
The ex-developer of Solus Linux has announced Serpent Linux, a truly modern Linux distribution which is not dependent on GNU toolchain.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 620 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux-Friendly Devices
Games Leftovers
Ex-Solus Dev is Now Creating a Truly Modern Linux Distribution
The ex-developer of Solus Linux has announced Serpent Linux, a truly modern Linux distribution which is not dependent on GNU toolchain.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
9 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago