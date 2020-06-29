Linux-Friendly Devices
Dynics announces AI-enabled vision system powered by NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPU to improve and automate 3D vision applications
Operating system choices are Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC. Additionally, other Linux distributions are available upon request.
Whiskey Lake signage system has four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports
Ibase’s fanless “SI-642-N” runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on an 8th Gen U-series CPU and offers dual 4K displays, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, and 3x M.2 slots.
We’re having a bit of a “Groundhog Day” moment here as we’re reading the specs of Ibase’s new SI-642-N signage player. The feature set is very similar to that of the Axiomtek DSP501-527 we covered yesterday. These are the only two 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based signage players we’ve seen in this class. (Aopen has a Whiskey Lake based Smart Kiosk that is more specifically aimed at retail checkout.)
Compact embedded system showcases 5-core HiSilicon HI3559A
Aaeon’s compact “Boxer-8410AI” embedded AI edge system runs Linux on a penta-core, Cortex-A73 and -A53 based HiSilicon HI3559A with an AI-enabled VPU.
Aaeon has posted a product page for its first Boxer computer to support the 5-core, Arm-based HiSilicon HI3559A SoC. Although the HI3559A was announced back in 2017 as a camera SoC that supports up to [email protected] input, the Boxer-8410AI has no MIPI-CSI or other camera interfaces, and the dual GbE ports lack PoE for powering IP cameras.
Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform Combines Cortex-A53 Cores with Always-On Cortex M0 Core
Ugoos X4 Cube Android 9.0 TV Box Plays 4Kp120 AV1 Videos
AOMedia AV1 video codec has been in the works for several years, and has strong industry backing since it’s open-source, royalty-free and delivers compression similar or even superior to H.265. Some services like YouTube and Netflix have already started using AV1 on PCs where the CPU is powerful enough to handle software video decoding.
Games Leftovers
Ex-Solus Dev is Now Creating a Truly Modern Linux Distribution
The ex-developer of Solus Linux has announced Serpent Linux, a truly modern Linux distribution which is not dependent on GNU toolchain.
Android Leftovers
