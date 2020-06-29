Introducing dns-tor-proxy, a new way to do all of your DNS calls over Tor
dns-tor-proxy is a small DNS server which you can run in your local system along with the Tor process. It will use the SOCKS5 proxy provided from Tor, and route all of your DNS queries over encrypted connections via Tor.
By default the tool will use 1.1.1.1 (from Cloudflare) as the upstream server, but as the network calls will happen over Tor, this will provide you better privacy than using directly.
In this first release I am only providing source packages, maybe in future I will add binaries so that people can download and use them directly.
