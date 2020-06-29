Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of July 2020 05:16:39 AM
Development
  • Create various graph and chart for Earning Software with Python

    Hello and welcome back, in this chapter we will continue to develop the previous earning application which shows the shoe and shirt sales figure from the input database.

    If you want to understand what is going on, then do read the previous post about this topic. In this chapter, I am going to improve the previous application by including a combo box that allows the user to select the type of graph or chart he or she wants to view.

    This is the updated version of the user interface program.

  • Creating a Portable Python Environment from Imports

    Python environments provide sandboxes in which packages can be added. Conda helps us deal with the requirements and dependencies of those packages. Occasionally we find ourselves working in a constrained remote machine which can make development challenging. Suppose we wanted to take our exact dev environment on the remote machine and recreate it on our local machine. While conda relieves the package dependency challenge, it can be hard to reproduce the exact same environment.

  • How to Comment in Python

    When writing Python code, it is always a good practice to make your code clean and easily understandable. Organizing the code, giving variables and functions descriptive names are several ways to do this.

    Another way to improve the readability of your code is to use comments. A comment is a human-readable explanation or annotation that is used to explain the code.

  • Mike Driscoll: Python 101 – Launching Subprocesses with Python

    There are times when you are writing an application and you need to run another application. For example, you may need to open Microsoft Notepad on Windows for some reason. Or if you are on Linux, you might want to run grep. Python has support for launching external applications via the subprocess module.

    The subprocess module has been a part of Python since Python 2.4. Before that you needed to use the os module. You will find that the subprocess module is quite capable and straightforward to use.

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #427 (June 30, 2020)
  • Python 3.8.4rc1

    The Python 3.8 series is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.

  • Python 3.8.4rc1 is now ready for testing

    Assuming no critical problems are found prior to 2020-07-13, the scheduled release date for 3.8.4, no code changes are planned between this release candidate and the final release.
    That being said, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release and as such its main purpose is testing.
    Maintenance releases for the 3.8 series will continue at regular bi-monthly intervals, with 3.8.5 planned for mid-September 2020.

    [...]

    The Python 3.8 series is the newest feature release of the Python language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. See the “What’s New in Python 3.8” document for more information about features included in the 3.8 series.

    This is the first bugfix release that is considerably smaller than the previous three. There’s 20% less changes at 130 commits than the average of previous three releases. Detailed information about all changes made in version 3.8.4 specifically can be found in its change log.

  • Episode 6 - Where Does the Data Go?

    On this episode, we will learn about storing data and how Django manages data using models.

    [...]

    A relational database is like a collection of spreadsheets. Each spreadsheet is actually called a table. A table has a set of columns to track different pieces of data. Each row in the table would represent a related group. For instance, imagine we have an employee table for a company. The columns for an employee table might include a first name, last name, and job title. Each row would represent an individual employee.

  • Unicode in Python: Working With Character Encodings

    Python’s Unicode support is strong and robust, but it takes some time to master. There are many ways of encoding text into binary data, and in this course you’ll learn a bit of the history of encodings. You’ll also spend time learning the intricacies of Unicode, UTF-8, and how to use them when programming Python. You’ll practice with multiple examples and see how smooth working with text and binary data in Python can be!

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 4 Check-in
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 5 Checkin!

    This week I worked on the PR.
    The code was not exactly python ready. So I along with my mentors worked on making the code ready for use in python. Giving PUBLISHED access to exposed functions and members and especially, debugging while compiling the code was challenging. I was stuck many times while compiling the code to make it python ready.

More in Tux Machines

Linux-Friendly Devices

Games Leftovers

  • Charming dungeon crawling adventure 'UnderMine' launches August 6

    After about five years in development and close to 120,000 players later, UnderMine is getting ready to leave Early Access on August 6 to have you dig deep for gold. The big 1.0 introduces a new final boss encounter with a cinematic ending, post-credits story content, additional scenarios, plus new items, enemies, challenges, and of course, secrets. The full game arrives after nearly a year in Early Access, which had five major content updates that added in new levels, bosses, the Othermine "true roguelike mode", and more which might be the biggest update yet. Thorium also confirmed more is to come after release.

  • Ideas for Game Projects in C++

    Before you start programming, it is good to know more about your idea than the basic idea. You need to go beyond “A creature running through a forest.” Build a story; users can relate to and then decide what it needs to feel real. Having said that, to get started, you need to select these details. In this article, you will see a few ideas on what you can build quickly to get some action on the screen. Simply put, you should use these ideas for the on-screen work after your idea for the entire story is ready.

  • Prime OS Review an Indian Android Emulator for Playing PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty

    If you haven’t heard of Prime OS then you’re not alone. It’s a new android emulator that is very different from what most users including myself are used to. Most android emulators function on your laptop or desktop as a virtual machine that runs on top of Windows. Prime OS is very different from them. Prime OS is more like Chrome OS without limited functions. It runs separately from windows. Prime OS offers users something that no other android emulator is offering right now. That is to use the Android OS as a fully functioning replacement for Windows on desktops. [...] If you need to choose between Prime OS or Ubuntu as your other operating system then the obvious choice is Ubuntu. Ubuntu is a proper desktop operating system that offers a lot of functionality and practicality than android on desktops. Choose Prime OS only if you want a proper android experience on a desktop.

  • MediaTek Helio G35 & G25 Entry-Level SoCs Feature MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology

    So far, the company had integrated the HyperEngine technology into premium SoCs such as Helio G80 or Helio G90T powered by Cortex-A75/A76 cores, and BiFrost GPUs. There are aggressively Helio G90T priced phones such as Redmi Note 8 Pro going for about $240, but to address the lower-end side of the market, MediaTek has now introduced Helio G35 and G25 octa-core Cortex-A53 SoC with HyperEngine Game Technology.

Ex-Solus Dev is Now Creating a Truly Modern Linux Distribution

The ex-developer of Solus Linux has announced Serpent Linux, a truly modern Linux distribution which is not dependent on GNU toolchain. Read more

Android Leftovers

